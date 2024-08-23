Home

Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak And SR Group VC Piyush Singh Chauhan Explore Future of Healthcare with Digital Innovations And Enhanced Doctor Safety

The much-anticipated event, Ekal Bharat Manch 2.0, was successfully held today (21st August 2024) at Hotel Fortune, Lucknow. The event, presented by RIMJHIM ISPAT and co-sponsored by The Campus, brought together prominent leaders, educators, and social activists in a collective effort to discuss and drive holistic development across the nation under the banner of Ekal Abhiyan.

A key highlight of the event was the insightful panel discussion, supported by Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad and Ekal Vidyalaya, which focused on critical issues facing the healthcare sector in India. Among the distinguished panelists was Mr. Brijesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Health, who engaged in a dynamic dialogue with Piyush Singh Chauhan, Vice Chairman of SR Group of Institutions.

During the discussion, Piyush Singh Chauhan posed two pivotal questions to the Deputy Chief Minister. The first highlighted the ongoing challenge of the outbreak of dengue and typhoid has overwhelmed hospitals, leaving many patients without access to beds. Mr. Piyush suggested the implementation of a digital platform that would allow real-time updates on bed availability in hospitals, enabling patients to receive timely care.

The second addressed the alarming event in Kolkata where Mr. Piyush thew light on taxing working conditions faced by medical professionals, particularly female doctors, who are often required to work extended shifts. Mr. Chauhan advocated for better scheduling practices to ensure the safety and well-being of female doctors, proposing that shifts should be shared between two doctors to prevent exhaustion and ensure their safety.

Mr. Piyush Singh Chauhan emphasized the importance of innovative solutions in addressing these critical issues. “In a rapidly evolving world, it is imperative that we leverage technology and thoughtful planning to enhance the efficiency and safety of our healthcare system. The conversations we had today are a step forward in achieving this goal.”

Mr. Piyush Singh Chauhan, who has been at the helm of SR Group of Institutions for over five years, continues to be a driving force in the field of education and leadership. His recent recognition with the prestigious Nelson Mandela Leadership Award in London in 2023 underscores his commitment to fostering positive societal change.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to the Ekal Bharat mission of inclusive development and the role of collective action in transforming the nation. The discussions and ideas exchanged during the event are expected to pave the way for impactful initiatives in the future.

#Aao_Desh_Badhaye – Let us all come together to build a better nation.





