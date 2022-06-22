Menu
Search
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Kolkata UpdatesNational

deRivaz & Ives to auction finest art by the Indian Modern Masters

By: Reporter

Date:

Online Auction House deRivaz& Ives announced their upcoming auction themed ‘Indian Modern Art’. The online auction on www.derivaz-ives.com will be open for bidding through June 24th & 25th between 10 am to 8.30 pm (IST). To browse the published E-catalogue click here, to browse Lots click here and to sign-up, please click here. The online auction will offer a top quality selection of artworks by the leading modern masters such as Gaganendranath Tagore, M.  F.  Husain, F.N. Souza, Jamini Roy, N.S.  Bendre, Ganesh Pyne, B. Prabha, Nasreen Mohamedi, K.H. Ara, amongst others. This includes some of the rarest masterpieces by these artists. The highlights include one of the most important oil on canvas paintings by artist B. Prabha ‘Bombay’  purchased  by  Seth  Anandji  Manishi  Shah  in  1969-70  directly  from  the  artist;  a magnificent M.F. Husain painting ‘Lakshmi, Ganesha & Saraswati’ purchased by a Mumbai-based collector in 1990 directly from the artist; two beautiful K.H. Ara Still Life paintings purchased by the Rajpipla Royal Family in 1967 directly from the artist K.H. Ara, among many others. “India Modern Art is slowly gaining recognition, as is our unique perspective to modern art. The balanced amalgamation of Indian culture on canvas has provided an inspiring touch to the Indian art community. As India’s youngest auction house (barely 6 months old) we have witnessed a very positive response from collectors and art lovers coming from diverse backgrounds and regions of India.” stated Ambassador (Retd.) Niranjan Desai, Chief Spokesperson – deRivaz & Ives. The auction is to be held online on www.derivaz-ives.com on 24th to 25th June 2022.

Reporter

See author's posts

Previous articleSovan Baisakhi: Going back to the grassroots? Speculation after going to Shovan-Baishakhi in Navanne
Next articleJela Theke Sarasari: First of all the news of the district, see live from the district
Reporter

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]

Popular

More like this
Related

Jela Theke Sarasari: First of all the news of the district, see live from the district

admin -
Jela Theke Sarasari: First of all the news...

deRivaz & Ives to auction finest art by the Indian Modern Masters

Reporter -
Online Auction House deRivaz& Ives announced their upcoming auction...

Sovan Baisakhi: Going back to the grassroots? Speculation after going to Shovan-Baishakhi in Navanne

admin -
It is learned that they had a meeting...

Kolkata News: Companion ill, extreme lack of money, Kolkata couple commits suicide by emailing police!

admin -
#Kolkata: Police recovered the body of a young...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL