deRivaz & Ives to auction finest art by the Indian Modern Masters

Online Auction House deRivaz& Ives announced their upcoming auction themed ‘Indian Modern Art’. The online auction on www.derivaz-ives.com will be open for bidding through June 24th & 25th between 10 am to 8.30 pm (IST). To browse the published E-catalogue click here, to browse Lots click here and to sign-up, please click here. The online auction will offer a top quality selection of artworks by the leading modern masters such as Gaganendranath Tagore, M. F. Husain, F.N. Souza, Jamini Roy, N.S. Bendre, Ganesh Pyne, B. Prabha, Nasreen Mohamedi, K.H. Ara, amongst others. This includes some of the rarest masterpieces by these artists. The highlights include one of the most important oil on canvas paintings by artist B. Prabha ‘Bombay’ purchased by Seth Anandji Manishi Shah in 1969-70 directly from the artist; a magnificent M.F. Husain painting ‘Lakshmi, Ganesha & Saraswati’ purchased by a Mumbai-based collector in 1990 directly from the artist; two beautiful K.H. Ara Still Life paintings purchased by the Rajpipla Royal Family in 1967 directly from the artist K.H. Ara, among many others. “India Modern Art is slowly gaining recognition, as is our unique perspective to modern art. The balanced amalgamation of Indian culture on canvas has provided an inspiring touch to the Indian art community. As India’s youngest auction house (barely 6 months old) we have witnessed a very positive response from collectors and art lovers coming from diverse backgrounds and regions of India.” stated Ambassador (Retd.) Niranjan Desai, Chief Spokesperson – deRivaz & Ives. The auction is to be held online on www.derivaz-ives.com on 24th to 25th June 2022.