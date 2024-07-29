NationalPolitics

‘Desh Ka Halwa Bant Raha Hai’: Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 29, 2024
0 27 1 minute read

New Delhi: As the second week of the Budget Session commenced, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi addressed the Lok Sabha regarding the Union Budget 2024, stating that its primary objective appears to be “strengthening big businesses’ monopoly.” The Budget Session, which started on July 22, is set to conclude on August 12. “Atmosphere of fear in India, and that fear has pervaded every part of our country,” Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi said.




Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 29, 2024
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Highlighting The Plight Of Majestic, Stunning Big Cat

July 28, 2024

Indradev Maharaj’s Blasphemous Comments Spark Huge Row

July 28, 2024

e-Office To Be Implemented In Attached, Subordinate Offices, And Autonomous Bodies

July 28, 2024

HP launches its powerful AI PCs with Copilot+ for businesses & retail customers

July 28, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow