‘Desh Ka Halwa Bant Raha Hai’: Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: As the second week of the Budget Session commenced, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi addressed the Lok Sabha regarding the Union Budget 2024, stating that its primary objective appears to be “strengthening big businesses’ monopoly.” The Budget Session, which started on July 22, is set to conclude on August 12. “Atmosphere of fear in India, and that fear has pervaded every part of our country,” Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi said.

#WATCH | Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "My expectation was that this Budget would weaken the power of this 'Chakravyuh', that this Budget would help the farmers of this country, would help the youth of this country, would help the labourers, small business of this country. But…







