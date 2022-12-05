Desi Jugaad! Construction Workers Turn Old Bajaj Scooter Into Electric Pulley

Viral Video: A video of construction workers using an old Bajaj scooter as an electric pulley is gaining popularity on social media.

Construction Workers Turn Old Bajaj Scooter Into Electric Pulley(Photo Credit: Twitter/@DhanValue)

Viral Video: It is truly said that the only way to discover the limits of the possible is to go beyond them into the impossible. This proverb has been proven time and again, with people developing new technologies to make life easier. Every now and then, we come across people who have created something unique and useful out of the very basic necessities. A video of construction workers using an old Bajaj scooter as an electric pulley is gaining popularity on social media.

Pankaj Parekh, a Twitter user, shared the video on Saturday (December 03). “Even Bajaj could never have imagined how this scooter could be used other than for driving on the roads,” read the caption alongside the post. Till now, the video has received 580 likes and has nearly 25,000 views.

The viral video shows a man sitting on an old scooter with no wheels. A heavy white bag is seen being pulled up to the top of the third floor of an under-construction building as the man rotates the accelerator of the motionless scooter. The clip captured the close-up of the improvised machinery perfectly. It showed how the workers had attached a rope pulley to a rotating wheel with metal rods in order to lift the heavy bag to the third floor of the building.

CHECK Viral Video Of Construction Workers Turn Old Bajaj Scooter Into Electric Pulley

Even Bajaj could never have imagined, how this scooter could be used other than driving on the roads….. pic.twitter.com/EctbS0QWvr — Pankaj Parekh (@DhanValue) December 3, 2022

Well! This Jugaad Innovation was also well received by Twitterati. Several users have flooded the comment section with praise. One user even claimed that the video was from “Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh,” while others praised the “jugaad”.

“Desi jugad,” commented a user. “Scooter as Crane, hats off to Indian ingenuity, added another user. “Always potential indian brain👌,” commented a third user. “Indians have engineering mindset by birth,” added the fourth user.



