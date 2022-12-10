Shehnaaz Gill and Vicky Kaushal enjoy a fun, candid conversation and blinking eye game on ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’ – Watch viral video!

Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill: Vicky Kaushal And Shehnaaz Gill Lock Eyes For Upcoming Episode, Fans Say ‘Two Punjabis On Roll’ – WATCH



Shehnaaz Gill never fails to amaze her fans and followers. The TV sensation, who enjoys a massive fan following, has started her own talk show – ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill.’ The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fame recently hosted Ayushmann Khurrana for his film ‘An Action Hero.’ Now, as Vicky Kaushal’s mysterious drama ‘Govinda Naam Mera‘ is about to make its OTT debut, he will be the next guest on Shehnaaz Gill’s show. Shehnaaz Gill shared a fun glimpse from her upcoming episode with Vicky Kaushal. The two engage in a fun staring game alongside hearty laughs.

Shehnaaz dropped teaser on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “Itna handsome Munda ho saamne, toh koi bhi kho jaye… game toh Bas bahaana tha! 😉Catch the most handsomest @vickykaushal09 on my show #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill live and unfiltered, tomorrow 11:11am! Show Link in my bio!#GovindaNaamMera releasing on 16th december 2022 on @disneyplushotstar @youtubeindia.”

WATCH SHEHNAAZ GILL-VICKY KAUSHAL’S FUN-FILLED BANTER

The video went viral in no time and fans flooded the comment section with hearts, heart-eye and fire emojis. Shehnaazians also called her the Future of Bollywood. Her fans hailed the duo and called them the cutest together. One of the users wrote, “You always find something special in the most ordinary things.” Another user wrote, “Excited for this one, when punjabi are together.” One of the Shehnaaz fans said, “Raw and unfiltered shehnaaz hits different 🔥❤️.” Another Shehnaaz fan wrote, “Punjabis on roll.”

Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera, a comedy thriller directed by Shashank Khaitan, also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Vicky plays Govind A. Waghmare, a struggling choreographer torn between his love for Suku, his dancer girlfriend, and his marriage to Gauri. On December 16, it will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

