Development of Roads Bring Industries, Increases Employment; Says Nitin Gadkari At Zee News’ ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ Programme

Speaking on Zee News’ Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat program, Gadkari said that construction of roads not only improves the infrastructure but also brings industries to the country. This increases employment and leads to development of the area.

New Delhi: In a significant statement speaking at the Zee News’ Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat program, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is the government’s policy and the government does not discriminate on the basis of caste or religion. The minister also said that currently 100 more airports are being built in the country. The work on the new highway being built between Delhi and Mumbai is also progressing at a fast pace.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the journey from Delhi to Dehradun will take 2 hours. People will prefer to go to Dehradun by road instead of plane. Currently it takes 4 hours to reach Dehradun by plane, whereas with the new highway people will now reach there in half the time.

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani said, ‘It is not that he does not know that there is no reservation in it… He is doing clickbait politics and you are betting… He knows everything. Many people have the misconception that he is speaking without thinking, it is not so. He is speaking after thinking very carefully, the public will read the headline, they will not know the inside story…’





