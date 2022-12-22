Devendra Fadnavis Orders SIT Month After CBI Closed Case Calling it Accident

December 22, 2022


Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday ordered an Special investigating Team to probe the death case of Disha Salian who was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager.

Disha Salian Death Probe Latest Update: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday ordered an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to probe the death of Disha Salian who was the manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The development comes a month after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) closed the case by calling it an accident. Following Fadnavis‘ announcement, BJP’s Nitesh Rane and Praveen Darekar protested against the decision in Vidhansabha.

Disha was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 8, 2020, a week before Sushant was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his apartment in the Bandra area of the city. Earlier in November this year, the CBI declared its final decision in the case and said, “The investigation has revealed that Salian had been organising get-togethers at her residence in the run-up to her birthday. The party on June 8th night was part of it. However, that night, Salian, who had consumed alcohol, lost her balance and slipped from the parapet of her flat (sic).”

The probing agency further declined the possibility of any link between Disha and Sushant’s deaths. “Other than a few chats, which were in connection to a brand-building exercise, nothing more was found between Salian and Rajput. While Rajput had searched on Google news reports on him and Salian in the week preceding his suicide, there is nothing to show that her death triggered his suicide. They are two different incidents that are unfortunately linked,” said CBI.

More details on the SIT are awaited.




