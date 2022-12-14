Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s wedding photos with her husband Shahnawaz Sheikh (Shonu) are going viral. See here.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Marries Her Gym Trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh Aka Shonu in Lonavala, See Wedding Pics

Popular television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee surprised all her fans today by getting married to Shahnawaz Sheikh, who is her gym trainer. The duo got married in Lonavala is a hush-hush ceremony. Devoleena shared pictures from the wedding and wrote the mystery man is none other than her Shonu not Vikas Singh. Dressed in a bright red saree, Devoleena and Shahnawaz Sheikh (Shonu) went for a mixed-cultural look. The bride wore kaleerein for the marriage along with shaka -pola which is a sign of a married woman in Bengal. The couple have done a registry wedding already

Devoleena captioned her pictures with a statement that read, “And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu “CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU ❤️🤗🧿 Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. 🥰🤗🙏🏻 THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. 😍❤️ . . #devoleena #taken #couplegoals #finallyhooked”.

A report by Saas Bahu Saazish revealed that Devoleena married her gym trainer in an inter-caste marriage. After dating for so many years, the duo decided to take the next step in their relationship. The couple got married in inter-caste court marriage, and Devoleena’s best friend, Vishal Sing graced her special occasion.



