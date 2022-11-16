Wednesday, November 16, 2022
HomeNationalDexter Show Inspired Accused Aftab Amin To Commit Crime, Know All About...
National

Dexter Show Inspired Accused Aftab Amin To Commit Crime, Know All About The Show

admin
By admin
0
40



Reportedly, this scene from Dexter, showing cold storage unit being used as a classic means to store the body parts of the murdered could have inspired the real-life crime as it was evident during the investigation procedure that Aftab had bought a fridge to store chopped body parts of Shraddha.

Shraddha Murder Case Video: Delhi Police solved a six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aftab Amin Poonawalla for allegedly killing his 28-year-old live-in partner Shraddha, chopping her body into 35 pieces and disposing of them at different places in and around the national capital, Delhi. The accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla revealed to the police that he watched many crime movies and web series including ‘Dexter’ before committing the heinous crime. Watch video to know all about the Dexter show and the incidents that inspired him while committing the crime.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 6:30 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
NBA: Warriors sending James Wiseman to G League
Next article
Viral: Cristiano Ronaldo And Bruno Fernandes Awkward Meet-Up In Portugal Dressing Room
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

National

Dexter Show Inspired Accused Aftab Amin To Commit Crime, Know All About The Show

admin
By admin
0
40



Reportedly, this scene from Dexter, showing cold storage unit being used as a classic means to store the body parts of the murdered could have inspired the real-life crime as it was evident during the investigation procedure that Aftab had bought a fridge to store chopped body parts of Shraddha.

Shraddha Murder Case Video: Delhi Police solved a six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aftab Amin Poonawalla for allegedly killing his 28-year-old live-in partner Shraddha, chopping her body into 35 pieces and disposing of them at different places in and around the national capital, Delhi. The accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla revealed to the police that he watched many crime movies and web series including ‘Dexter’ before committing the heinous crime. Watch video to know all about the Dexter show and the incidents that inspired him while committing the crime.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 6:30 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
NBA: Warriors sending James Wiseman to G League
Next article
Viral: Cristiano Ronaldo And Bruno Fernandes Awkward Meet-Up In Portugal Dressing Room
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677