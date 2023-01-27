Home

News

India

DGCA Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Fine on Go First Flight For Leaving Behind 55 Passengers on Jan 9

The Delhi-bound Go First plane on January 9 left behind 55 passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru .

According to the airline, the ticket fares start from Rs 1,199/- for domestic flights and Rs 6,599/- for international travel.

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday imposed Rs 10 lakh penalty on Go First airline for the January 9 incident when the airline left behind 55 passengers and the flight took off from Bengaluru for Delhi.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to the airline following the incident.

“Perusal of (the) reply of Go First reveals that there was improper communication, coordination between terminal coordinator, commercial staff and crew regarding (the) boarding of passengers in the aircraft.

“The airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling,” DGCA said in a statement.

The airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch & passenger/cargo handling & therefore, enforcement action in the form of penalty of Rs 10 lakhs has been imposed: DGCA — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

The Delhi-bound Go First plane on January 9 left behind 55 passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Soon after the incident, some of the air passengers alleged on social media that a busload of passengers were not taken onboard the Go First flight from Bengaluru to Delhi. The flight G8 116 departed at 6.40 AM on Monday, leaving behind the passengers, the passengers alleged on social media.

Just one day after the incident, the DGCA issued a show cause notice to the airline asking why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

The DGCA said Go First submitted a reply to the notice on January 25, and after perusal of the reply, a fine of Rs. 10, 00,000 has been imposed for the violation of civil aviation requirements (CAR).

In its reply, “Go First reveals that there was improper communication, and coordination between the terminal coordinator (TC), commercial staff and crew regarding the boarding of passengers in the aircraft,” DGCA said.



