Breaking: DGCA Issues Advisory To Airlines On Handling of Unruly Passengers Onboard

Breaking: DGCA Issues Advisory To Airlines On Handling of Unruly Passengers Onboard

Air India Urination Incident: Amid Air India urination incident on New York-Delhi flight, the DGCA on Friday issued an advisory to head of operations of scheduled airlines with regard to handling of unruly passengers on board and respective responsibilities as per the regulations.

In the advisroy, the DGCA said the airline staff will face action if they fail to act against passengers who are unruly or behave inappropriately.

The advisory was issued in the wake of widespread outrage over a passenger urinating on a c-flyer on a recent Air India flight.

“In the recent past, DGCA has noticed a few incidents of unruly behavior and inappropriate conduct by the passengers on board the aircraft during flight, wherein it is observed that post holders, pilots and cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate actions,” the statement reads.

Read full advisory here

“Non-action/ inappropriate action/ omIssIon by the airlines towards such untoward incidents has tarnished the image of air travel in different segments of society,” it further added.

On Thursday, the DGCA issued notices to the officials of Air India and crew of the New York-Delhi flight, asking why action should not be taken against them for “dereliction” of duty while handling the November 26 ‘urination’ incident.

In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

According to the regulator, prima facie, it emerges that provisions related to handling of unruly passengers were not complied with.

The Tata Group-owned airline on Wednesday had said it has imposed a 30-day travel ban on the man and instituted an internal probe to find if there were lapses in handling the situation by the crew.

The Delhi Police sent multiple teams to nab the man, but he was absconding, officials said on Thursday. The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against him based on the complaint given by the victim to Air India.

Under the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) issued by DGCA in 2017, regarding the handling of unruly passengers, an airline has the power to ban an individual from flying for a lifetime.

“DGCA has issued Show Cause notices to Accountable Manager of M/s Air India, (its) Director in-flight Services, all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations,” the aviation safety regulator said in a statement.



