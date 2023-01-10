Home

News

India

Failed to Comply With Rules: DGCA Issues Notice To GO FIRST After 55 Passengers Left Behind On Bus

Aviation regulator DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First for leaving behind 55 passengers in a coach at Bengaluru airport on Monday

Foreign Tourist Misbehaves With Flight Attendants On GO First’s Delhi-Goa Flight, Handed Over to Police

New Delhi: The Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Go First for leaving behind 55 passengers in a coach at Bengaluru airport on Monday. The regulator has issued the show cause notice to Accountable Manager/ Chief Operation Officer of Go First as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

They have been given two weeks’ time to submit their reply to DGCA.

On Monday, Go First operated flight G8-116 from Bangalore to Delhi but left behind 55 passengers in the passenger coach at Bangalore airport.

“… in the instant case, multiple mistakes such as lack of proper communication, co-ordination, reconciliation and confirmation have resulted in a highly avoidable situation,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement. “However, to follow the principles of natural justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA and based on that further action will be taken,” the statement added.

Go First plane takes off without taking many passengers at Bengaluru airport

A Delhi-bound Go First plane left the city airport without taking more than 50 passengers, who were waiting in a shuttle bus for boarding, and aviation regulator DGCA has sought a report from the airline on the incident.

Some passengers alleged on social media that a busload of passengers were not taken onboard the Go First flight from Bengaluru to Delhi. The flight G8 116 departed at 6.40 am on Monday, leaving behind the passengers, they alleged.



