Monday, October 17, 2022
HomeNationalDGCA Warns Of Action After SpiceJet Flight
National

DGCA Warns Of Action After SpiceJet Flight

admin
By admin
0
51



New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday directed SpiceJet to take immediate action on all operational Q-400 aircraft engines within one week. DGCA’s warning comes after SpiceJet aircraft VT-SQB was recently involved in an incident of ‘smoke in cabin’ which led to an emergency landing in Hyderabad.Also Read – Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Detection of Smoke in Cockpit

“SpiceJet aircraft VT-SQB was involved in an incident of ‘smoke in cabin’ during descent necessitating an emergency landing at Hyderabad. The passengers were safely evacuated with the assistance of cabin crew and airport staff. SpiceJet was directed to take the following actions immediately on the entire Q400 fleet consisting of 14 operational aircraft (28 PW 150A engines),” DGCA said.

In its statement, India’s aviation regulator said, “DGCA is investigating the incident, however, based on the preliminary investigation wherein evidence of engine oil was found in engine bleed-off valve which had let to the oil entering the aircraft airconditioning system resulting in smoke in the cabin. SpiceJet was directed to take the following actions immediately on the entire Q400 fleet consisting of 14 operational aircraft (28 PW 150A enginees)

DGCA issues statement on SpiceJet ‘smoke in cabin’ mishap

A Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet flight from Goa made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on October 12 after the pilot of the flight noticed smoke and alerted the Air Traffic Controller (ATC). A Hyderabad airport official said there were  86 passengers onboard when the mishap happened. The aircraft SG 3735 made a safe landing after the ATC alerted the ground staff. However, the incident reportedly sent panic among passengers and a female passenger was taken ill due to smoke.





Source link

Previous articleJNU UG Merit List Likely Today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Know How To Check
Next articleQatar to host 2023 Asian Cup football
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677