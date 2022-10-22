Saturday, October 22, 2022
Dhanteras 2022 Check Auspicious Time For Dhanteras Dhanteras gold purchase Muhurat 

Dhanteras 2022: It is that time of the year when homes, offices and shops are decked up with decorated lights. It is also that time when shopping for gold is believed to be at record high in India. Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is the festival of wealth and prosperity which marks the beginning of the festival of light. The ‘Dhan’ of Dhanteras means wealth and ‘teras’ refer to the 13th day. Many consider it is auspicious to invest in gold bars or jewellery during Dhanteras. What is the auspicious time for Dhanteras, Dhanteras gold purchase Muhurat, ‘Dhanteras kab hai’ are list of queries trending on social media as everyone wants to know when is the right time to buy gold. Dhanteras 2022 date and time for this year does not fall on one-day as per priests. Dhanteras Puja Vidhi are also followed during the festival.Also Read – Dhanteras Gold Rates: 10 Grams Of 24-Carat Gold Falls To Rs 50,560; Check Latest Rates In Your City

Dhanteras 2022 Date: Auspicious time to buy gold on Dhanteras

This year, Dhanteras festival will be celebrated on October 22, which falls on a Saturday, and October 23 (Sunday) as per Drik Panchang. As per Drik Panchang, one should purchase any gold items, silver jewellery and utensils during the specific Dhanteras 2022 date and time.

Dhanteras gold purchase Muhurat 

  • Evening Muhurat: 06:02 PM to 07:21 PM (October 22, Saturday)
  • Night Muhurat: 08:56 PM to 01:42 AM (October 22, Saturday-October 23, Sunday)
  • Early morning Muhurat: 04:52 AM to 06:27 AM (October 23-Sunday)

Dhanteras 2022 Date: Shubh Muhurat

Trayodashi Tithi Begins – October 22, 2022 – 06:02 PM
Trayodashi Tithi Ends – October 23, 2022 – 06:03 PM
Pradosh Kaal – October 22, 05:45 PM to 08:17 PM
Vrishabh Kaal – October 22, 07:01 PM to 08:56 PM
Puja Muhurat – October 22, 2022 – 07:01 PM to 08:17 PM

We wish everyone Happy Dhanteras!





