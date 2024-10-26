Dhanteras 2024: Score the iPhone 16 Pro with Incredible Festive Offers and EMI Deals

Apple launched the latest iPhone 16 Pro just in time for the festive season. To help you celebrate the festive joy with the hottest smartphone in town, the Bajaj Finserv is offering unbeatable discounts and deals with its Dhanteras and Diwali sale. With discounts of up to 20% on top-selling smartphones and Easy EMI perks, shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network makes your festive smartphone haul ultra-affordable. The iPhone 16 Pro is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options with prices to the tune of Rs. 1,19,900, Rs. 1,29,000, Rs. 1,49,900, and Rs. 1,69,900. However, you can score enticing offers and EMI deals on iPhone 16 Pro models on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network this October.

Shop for iPhone 16 Pro on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finserv EMI Network

Hailed as one of the best handsets, the iPhone 16 Pro comes forged in Grade 5 Titanium, exuding the iconic Apple elegance along with boundless durability. The elegant titanium body of the handset makes it incredibly strong but also lightweight. The iPhone 16 Pro picks up minimal scratches and smudges thanks to its refined micro-blasted texture finish. On the flip side, the smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display to deliver crystal clear visuals and boundless entertainment.

The device ushers in a new era in gaming and smartphone photography with its ace A18 Pro chipset. Equipped with a faster Neutral Engine, and improved GPU and CPU, this chip drives advanced video and gaming features including camera control and best-ever AAA gaming graphics. The iPhone 16 Pro also boasts battery improvements, ensuring up to 27 hours of video playback on a single full charge. You can snap on a MagSafe wireless charger or opt for the 20W wired charger that ensures 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

You can also experience a new dawn in smartphone photography with the iPhone 16 Pro. This latest iPhone model flaunts a 48MP Fusion lens, along with a 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens. The main Fusion lens gets a second-generation quad-pixel camera to shoot 4K videos at 120 fps. For an enhanced photography experience, Apple has equipped the iPhone 16 Pro with features like camera control, advanced intelligence and spatial audio capture, and new cinematic styles.

The best part about upgrading the iPhone 16 Pro is Apple Intelligence. This personal Intelligence system unlocks a world of possibilities, allowing you to express yourself, write, and get things done without hassles. This Dhanteras, you can enjoy all of these features and experience unrivalled convenience by shopping for the model on Easy EMIs with hefty discounts. You can also take advantage of exclusive offers like zero down payment and free home delivery on select models to make your shopping experience even more rewarding!

Benefits of shopping with Bajaj Finserv

Competitive prices: Enjoy great value for money with competitively priced products at any of the Bajaj Finserv’s partner stores.

Easy EMIs: Purchasing your desired product is simple with Easy EMI options, allowing you to choose a repayment tenure that suits your budget.

Zero down payment: For select products, benefit from zero down payment option, eliminating the need for upfront payment at purchase.

Options and accessibility: Choose from a wide variety of products available at Bajaj Finserv partner stores across multiple cities, offering unmatched convenience.

You can opt for Bajaj Finservs financing options including Easy EMI and zero down payment schemes for financial ease and convenience. Break the cost into Easy EMI to enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.