Dhanteras Gold Rates October 22 10 Grams Of 24 carat Falls To Rs 50560 Check Latest Rates In Delhi Mumbai Chennai Kolkata Lucknow

Gold Rates Oct 22 Dhanteras: On Dhanteras, gold prices have fallen by Rs. 100 per 10 grams of 22K gold and Rs. 110 per 10 grams of 24K gold, as per the Good Returns website. The rate of the precious gold metal changes daily, due to factors like excise duty, state taxes and making charges. As per the website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 46,250. The same amount of yellow metal is being retailed at Rs 46,350 in New Delhi and Rs 46,650 in Chennai.

The price of gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold and silver are however trading in green. On MCX, Gold is trading at a level of Rs 50,635 per 10 grams on MCX while on the commodity platform, Silver is trading at the level of Rs 57,670 per KG.

GOLD RATES IN YOUR CITY ON DHANTERAS

City 22K Today 24K Today Chennai ₹46,650 ₹50,900 Mumbai ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Delhi ₹46,350 ₹50,600 Kolkata ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Bangalore ₹46,300 ₹50,500 Hyderabad ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Kerala ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Pune ₹46,280 ₹50,480 Vadodara ₹46,280 ₹50,480 Ahmedabad ₹46,300 ₹50,500 Jaipur ₹46,350 ₹50,600 Lucknow ₹46,350 ₹50,600 Coimbatore ₹46,650 ₹50,900 Madurai ₹46,650 ₹50,900 Vijayawada ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Patna ₹46,280 ₹50,480 Nagpur ₹46,280 ₹50,480 Chandigarh ₹46,350 ₹50,600 Surat ₹46,300 ₹50,500 Bhubaneswar ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Mangalore ₹46,300 ₹50,500 Visakhapatnam ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Nashik ₹46,280 ₹50,480 Mysore ₹46,300 ₹50,500

IMPORTANT THINGS TO CHECK WHILE BUYING GOLD THIS DHANTERAS

Jewellery Shop: You will come across scores of jewellery shops at every nook and corner in India. You may risk purchasing gold from small jewellery shop as chances are strong that they may sell you impure gold. It is always ideal to visit a renowned jeweler because chances of purchasing impure gold lessens considerably. Also, a recognized jeweler provides guarantee card of your purchases.

Check purity of gold: It is one of the most significant steps that you should always check. It is important to check the purity of gold and the simplest way to look for the purity is to check its hallmarking. The hallmarked jewellery piece conveys you the official proportion of the yellow metal. It is worth mentioning that Bureau of Indian Standards or BIS is the accredition agency that certifies and hallmark gold jewellery.

Jewellery containing hallmark will come with a number attached to it along with BIS stamp. The jewellery also contains jeweller’s identification mark and year of hallmark. You also must look for letter K that stands for Karat and conveys the percentage of purity.

Check the weight: It is highly significant to check the weight of the gold before buying the items. When you purchase a studded gold item, many jeweler often add the studded items cost to gold jewellery thus making them heavier. It is because jeweler weigh the piece in its totality which implies that you may end up paying for gold that is not actually there. If possible, try to avoid purchasing studded gold jewellery. It is because you may find it difficult to check the purity of studded stones.

Verify the price of gold jewellery: This is yet another significant step that you must not overlook. A jeweler shop decides the gold price on the basis of purity of gold. Gold prices vary everyday keeping in line with market price. Jeweller shops will highlight the daily bullion rates at their shop for customers. You must check the bullion price and then calculate the prices as per the purity.

For instance the price of 24K gold will differ from price of 22K gold. 24K gold is expensive than 22K gold. If you purchase a 22K gold jewellery, you need to pay accordingly. The renowned jeweler store highlights the bullion rates properly but local jeweler may forgo these details. Therefore, you must verify the price before visiting a jeweler shop.

Making charges: Jewellery shop charge their customers the making charges of a jewellery piece. Making charges are the labour chages and jewellery shops often pass on these charges to customers. Making charges may vary from 5% to as high as 30%. Machine-made jewellery do not involve much labour cost and available at low making charges but jeweler pieces with intricate designs may carry higher making charges. You should always bargain on the making charges.