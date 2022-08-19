Dhanuka Group Resolved to Nurture New Possibility Towards Amrit Kaal and Launches ‘India Ka Pranam Har Kisan Ke Naam’

Taking the message of Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal – Goal of developed India, to remove the trace of colonial mindset, take pride in our roots and to bringing unity and sense of duty among citizens, Agri-input major Dhanuka Group has launched a unique brand campaign ‘India Ka Pranam Har Kisan Ke Naam‘ to mark the 42nd foundation day of the company.

Dhanuka Group launches ‘India ka Pranam Har Kisan ke Naam’ campaign

The campaign is dedicated to acknowledging the sweat and toil of the hardworking farmers of India and celebrates their contribution in nation building.

“From ship-to-mouth syndrome of the 1960s to a net exporter of food grains, we have a lot to be proud of. It is primarily due to the tireless efforts of our farmers that we are in such a sweet position in comparison to some other nations that are undergoing severe food shortages amidst the global turmoil,” said Mr. R. G. Agarwal, Chairman, Dhanuka Group.

The campaign “India Ka Pranam Har Kisan Ke Naam” highlights the journey of our farmers and salutes them for their tireless work. Indian farmers battle many adversities year on year to ensure that enough food is produced to feed not only the entire nation but also export to other countries.

“Our campaign India Ka Pranam Har Kisan Ke Naam is an acknowledgment of the tremendous hard work of our farmers and through this campaign we salute them for their enormous contribution,” Mr. Agarwal said.

The Group has also launched a new TVC as a part of this special campaign, which will be displayed throughout the country. The campaign is being promoted on print, television and digital platforms across the country.

“Right since our inception, we at Dhanuka have been at the forefront of contributing our best for the betterment of our farmers. We work with an aim of provide products that enable farmers to protect their crop, increase the yields and profits,” Agarwal said.

Around 60-70% of Indias population is involved in agriculture and allied activities and the progress of the nation depends on their wellbeing. Dhanuka has released this campaign at a time when the country is celebrating azadi ka amrit mahotsav to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of the nation. “On the march towards Amrit Kaal, we salute our kisan and jawans – to acknowledge and strengthen their potential of which has provided security to our beloved nation by all means.”