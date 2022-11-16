Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Involving Students, Educational Institutions In G20 Education Working Group

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on the preparations for G20 meeting to be held in India in 2023.

NEP 2020 National Education Policy will be implemented in higher education, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch on this day
New Education Policy launched in higher education in Uttarakhand.(File Photo)

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on the preparations for G20 meeting to be held in India in 2023, officials said. “During the meeting, Education Minister said that education is one of the priority areas of G20. He called for extensive preparations ahead of the G20 summit and said the meet under India’s presidency is also an opportunity to share what the country has achieved in the education sector particularly after the launch of National Education Policy 2020,” a senior Ministry of Education official said.

“The minister said that India will present a new template of education which can be a global model for all emerging economies. He also called for involving students, educational and skilling institutions to make the summit a grand success. The minister also suggested showcasing the rich heritage of Indian knowledge systems and making participants aware of the contribution of India to the world,” the official added. The Education Working Group will be holding seminars on the role of digital technology in education and TVET (technical and vocational education and training) and future of work leading to meeting of G20 education ministers on June 28, 2023.

“The Education Working Group will come out with a G20 EdWG report, compendium of best practices and a report on the two seminar themes leading to G20 Education Ministers’ declaration. Institutions like NCERT, IISC, NSDC, IIT Madras, IIT Hyderabad, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, UNESCO, UNICEF, OECD, etc are knowledge partners under various priority areas,” the official said. India is going to assume G20 Presidency from December 1 and the events will be held across the country.

The four priority areas under education are: ensuring foundational literacy and numeracy especially in context of blended learning; building capacities promoting lifelong learning in context of future of work; making tech-enabled learning more inclusive, qualitative and collaborative at every level; and strengthening research, promoting innovation through richer collaboration.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 9:43 PM IST



Updated Date: November 16, 2022 9:46 PM IST





