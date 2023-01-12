National

Diabetes Cure: Tips To Control High Blood Sugars Levels During Winters

admin
58Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 3 Second


  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Diabetes Cure: Tips To Control High Blood Sugars Levels During Winters – Watch Video

The main causes of high blood pressure during winters include an inactive lifestyle, an increased consumption of sodium as you feel hungrier, and constrained blood vessels because of drop in temperatures.

Diabetes Cure: During winters, people often experience a lot of health issues, one of them being the increase in blood sugar levels.  Some of the main reasons of high blood pressure during winters are an inactive lifestyle, an increased consumption of sodium as you feel hungrier, and constrained blood vessels because of drop in temperatures. Therefore, it is extremely important to keep a check on the blood sugar levels during winters. Here are a few tips that will help you control your spiking blood sugar during the winter season. Watch video.




Published Date: January 12, 2023 4:32 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories