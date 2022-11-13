Diabetes: Diabetes Symptoms Vary In Women, Pregnant Women Should Be More Aware

With each passing day, each one of us is more at risk of diabetes than a couple of years back. No longer the disease of elderly, diabetes is being diagnosed in children, teens, young people – basically people of any and every age.

Diabetes Symptoms: Type 2 diabetes cases are on the rise, accounting for 90 to 95 percent of all diagnosed cases of diabetes. The same applies to women and children with diabetes. Due to the obesity epidemic, more young women are being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Women with diabetes are at a higher risk of getting a vaginal yeast infection. If you have irregular periods, it could be a sign that diabetes is impacting your menstrual cycle. Compared to men, women are also at risk of developing another health complication like PCOS. Hormonal changes during pregnancy can increase insulin resistance, leading to gestational diabetes. Some of the biggest reasons for diabetes is the consumption of more processed foods.

Written By: Keshav Mishra




