Sunday, November 13, 2022
HomeNationalDiabetes: Diabetes Symptoms Vary In Women, Pregnant Women Should Be More Aware
National

Diabetes: Diabetes Symptoms Vary In Women, Pregnant Women Should Be More Aware

admin
By admin
0
49



With each passing day, each one of us is more at risk of diabetes than a couple of years back. No longer the disease of elderly, diabetes is being diagnosed in children, teens, young people – basically people of any and every age.

Diabetes Symptoms: Type 2 diabetes cases are on the rise, accounting for 90 to 95 percent of all diagnosed cases of diabetes. The same applies to women and children with diabetes. Due to the obesity epidemic, more young women are being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Women with diabetes are at a higher risk of getting a vaginal yeast infection. If you have irregular periods, it could be a sign that diabetes is impacting your menstrual cycle. Compared to men, women are also at risk of developing another health complication like PCOS. Hormonal changes during pregnancy can increase insulin resistance, leading to gestational diabetes. Some of the biggest reasons for diabetes is the consumption of more processed foods.

Written By: Keshav Mishra




Published Date: November 13, 2022 9:00 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Box Office – Black Panther 2– Wakanda Forever takes a very good opening, Uunchai looks for word of mouth
Next article
Cortez Masto Wins in Nevada, Giving Democrats Control of the Senate
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Diabetes: Diabetes Symptoms Vary In Women, Pregnant Women Should Be More Aware

admin
By admin
0
49



With each passing day, each one of us is more at risk of diabetes than a couple of years back. No longer the disease of elderly, diabetes is being diagnosed in children, teens, young people – basically people of any and every age.

Diabetes Symptoms: Type 2 diabetes cases are on the rise, accounting for 90 to 95 percent of all diagnosed cases of diabetes. The same applies to women and children with diabetes. Due to the obesity epidemic, more young women are being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Women with diabetes are at a higher risk of getting a vaginal yeast infection. If you have irregular periods, it could be a sign that diabetes is impacting your menstrual cycle. Compared to men, women are also at risk of developing another health complication like PCOS. Hormonal changes during pregnancy can increase insulin resistance, leading to gestational diabetes. Some of the biggest reasons for diabetes is the consumption of more processed foods.

Written By: Keshav Mishra




Published Date: November 13, 2022 9:00 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Box Office – Black Panther 2– Wakanda Forever takes a very good opening, Uunchai looks for word of mouth
Next article
Cortez Masto Wins in Nevada, Giving Democrats Control of the Senate
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677