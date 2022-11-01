Dialogues by Shah Rukh Khan That Will Make You Fall in Love With Him… Phir Se

Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan: SRK is one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry. He enjoys a massive fan following like no other and for all the right reasons. King Khan’s charisma, persona, style, acting and, most importantly, dialogue delivery make him the Badshah of Bollywood. To mark Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, India.com revisits some of Shah Rukh Khan’s most iconic dialogues.Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit’s Musical Romantic Drama ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ Turns 25
Shah Rukh Khan’s Popular And Most Iconic Dialogues That Will Make You Fall in Love With Him Again!
Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho to puri kainath usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai – Om Shanti Om
Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost – Om Shanti Om
I love you K-k-k-kiran – Darr
Haar ke jeetne wale ko hi baazigar kehte hai – Baazigar
Bade Bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai, Senorita – DDLJ
Kaun kambakht bardaasht karne ko peeta hai… – Devdas
Pyar dosti hai, agar woh meri sab se achchi dost nahin ban sakti, to main usse kabhi pyar kar hi nahi sakta, kyunki dosti bina toh pyar hota hi nahin, simple, pyar dosti hai, love is friendship.. – Kuh Kuch Hota Hain
Ek tarfa pyaar ki taaqat hi kuch aur hoti hai, Aur rishton ki tarah do logon mein nahi bant’ti, Sirf mera haq hai ispe, sirf mera.. – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Aaj, aaj ek hasi aur baant lo, aaj ek dua aur maang lo, aaj ek ansoon aur pee lo, aaj ek zindagi aur jee lo, aaj ek sapna aur dekh lo, aaj, kya pata, kal ho naa ho. (Kal Ho Naa Ho)
