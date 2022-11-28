Dibrugarh University Rusticates 18 Students After First-Semester Student Jumps Off Hostel Terrace Over Ragging

According to the reports, the incident occurred on Saturday evening and continued till Sunday morning.

Assam: 18 Students Of Dibrugarh University Rusticated After First-Semester Student Jumps Off Hostel Terrace Over Ragging

Dibrugarh: Assam’s Dibrugarh University on Monday rusticated at least 18 students and also expelled them from the university hostel for their alleged role in ragging a student who eventually jumped off a two-storey building of the varsity hostel “to save himself from mental and physical harassment”. According to the reports, the incident occurred on Saturday evening and continued till Sunday morning. The victim, identified as Anand Sharma is an M.Com first-semester student. He was later admitted to a hospital on Sunday afternoon.

The Registrar of the university lodged an FIR in the incident in which it is mentioned that Sharma was mentally and physically assaulted from 4.30 p.m. on Saturday until 5 a.m. in the morning on Sunday at the Padmanath Gohain Baruah hostel at the campus.

At around 10.30 a.m. on Sunday, Anand Sharma, on the pretext of going to the bathroom, jumped off the B block of the hostel to save himself from the “extreme mental and physical torture” and sustained serious injuries, said an official of the Dibrugarh University adding, “A few students of the hostel took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Later, the varsity authority shifted Sharma to another hospital for advanced treatment.”

The university authorities have named five accused in the FIR including a former student of the university in the alleged ragging incident. Police have detained four accused in this case but the alumnus Rahul Chetri is still absconding.

Anand Sharma’s mother Sarita Sharma said, “My son was mentally and physically tortured, forced to drink liquor. He was not allowed to take food. The seniors used to send him for bringing liquor for them. He told me earlier that he wants to leave the hostel, but I insisted that he stays at the hostel as we cannot afford a rented house. But I never imagined such a level of torture he was facing at the hostel. The seniors also threatened him not to complain anything to the authority.”



