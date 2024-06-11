Did Annamalai Cry After BJP Lok Sabha Election Debacle in Tamil Nadu?

Home

Fact Check: Did Annamalai Cry After BJP’s Lok Sabha Election Debacle in Tamil Nadu?

Annamalai Video: A video of K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, crying while delivering a speech is going viral on social media. Netizens sharing the video claim that this video was recorded after he lost the Coimbatore constituency in the Lok Sabha elections.

The claim states, “He worked 24×7 for 3 years. He reached to every part of Tamil Nadu. BJP vote share is now 19% in Tamil Nadu & when he took charge it was just 8%. Tears in his eyes means a lot. But he will come back. Annamalai is the future of Tamil Nadu. I love him & will always support him.” (sic)

Annamalai started crying while speaking! “I will not rest until I have brought BJP to every household in Tamil Nadu.” “I don’t care what I will get and what I won’t.” pic.twitter.com/kpkHa29xxP — Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) June 11, 2024

Here’s The Truth:

This video of Annamalai predates the election results on 4 June and was not shot recently. The video dates back to April 2024, when Annamalai became emotional during a speech in Kasturi Naickenpalayam, Coimbatore.

India.com typed a related keyword search on X and found the same footage was uploaded on News 18 Tamil Nadu’s official YouTube channel on April 17, 2024.

The same event was streamed live on April 17, 2024, on the official YouTube channel of Tamil Nadu-based media outlet Polimer News.

According to the report, an event was organised at an old age home in Kasturi Naickenpalayam, Coimbatore, where Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai participated.

It further mentioned that Annamalai became emotional while speaking to elderly people there, expressing his long-standing desire to visit the place but hindered by his busy schedule.

Annamalai was quoted as saying, “For the past one year, I have been trying to sit and talk to the elders here in the evening. But there was no time for that. Today is the last day to campaign. So I thought I should meet you and talk to you. I am fortunate enough to do that.”











