Did Boney Kapoor Confirm His Daughter Janhvi Kapoor's Relationship With Her Ex-Boyfriend? See Unseen Viral Pics

It seems Janhvi Kapoor has officially introduced Shikhar Pahariya to her father Boney Kapoor. How do we know this? See viral pics from Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash.

Anil Kapoor celebrated his 66th Birthday recently and all members of his family and few friends from the entertainment industry graced the party with their presence. Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s mom Nirmal Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Arpita Mehta Farah Khan, Jackie Shroff were clicked arriving outside Anil Kapoor’s residence. But, one unexpected celeb who grabbed most of our attention was Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Last Night, Paparazzi captured the moment where Boney Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya posed together, and he blushed. While, Boney was seen posing with one arm on his shoulder, Shikhar on the other hand turned all red and conscious. Boney Kapoor posed with Shikhar as he arrived at Anil’s party. Janhvi looked stunning in an off-shoulder shimmery dress for the party.

Check Out Pics From Anil Kapoor’s 66th Birthday Bash

Recently, Shikhar was spotted with Janhvi Kapoor at Kunal Rawal’s fashion show in Delhi-NCR. Photos of the rumoured love birds attending the event together went viral on social media. Earlier, the duo was in a relationship but called it quit after a brief period of time. Recently, the sparks arose after the two were spotted in Maldives Chilling together. Also, Karan Johar had seemingly confirmed their relationship in an episode of his chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7.

Who is Shikhar Pahariya?

Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde. He is a well-known entrepreneur, polo player and philanthropist. He is born to father Sanjay Pahariya, and mother Smruti Sanjay Pahariya. He has a younger brother named Veer Pahariya. His parents got divorced in 2008.



