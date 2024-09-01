Home

News

Fact Check: Did India Place Visa Ban On Bangladeshi Student Leaders?

The reports claimed that the action was taken for whipping up anti-India sentiments.

New Delhi: A section of Bangladeshi media has been reporting the claim that India has imposed a visa ban on six Bangladeshi student leaders.

These news reports are “fake news”, official sources said on Sunday.

The reports have also claimed that the “action” was taken against them for whipping up “anti-India” sentiments.

‘Indian visa ban on six student leaders’, reads a headline in a September 1 report of a Bengali language Bangladeshi media outlet, and it also mentions the names of six student leaders.

Official sources in New Delhi, however, trashed these reports as “fake news”.

A student-led protest in Bangladesh began in July and eventually spread to the entire country leading to the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government and her fleeing to India on August 5.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is leading the interim government as its Chief Advisor.

