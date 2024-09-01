NationalPolitics

Did India Place Visa Ban On Bangladeshi Student Leaders?

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 1, 2024
0 113 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Fact Check: Did India Place Visa Ban On Bangladeshi Student Leaders?

The reports claimed that the action was taken for whipping up anti-India sentiments.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Fact Check, India, Visa Ban, Bangladeshi, Student Leaders, New Delhi, fake news, Bengali, Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, Awami League, Muhammad Yunus

New Delhi: A section of Bangladeshi media has been reporting the claim that India has imposed a visa ban on six Bangladeshi student leaders.

These news reports are “fake news”, official sources said on Sunday.

The reports have also claimed that the “action” was taken against them for whipping up “anti-India” sentiments.

‘Indian visa ban on six student leaders’, reads a headline in a September 1 report of a Bengali language Bangladeshi media outlet, and it also mentions the names of six student leaders.

Official sources in New Delhi, however, trashed these reports as “fake news”.

A student-led protest in Bangladesh began in July and eventually spread to the entire country leading to the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government and her fleeing to India on August 5.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is leading the interim government as its Chief Advisor.

(With PTI inputs)





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 1, 2024
0 113 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

‘Indians Voted For Political Stability, Economic Growth In LS Polls; Ensured Hat-trick For A Govt After 60 Years’: PM Modi

August 31, 2024

IMD Predicts Heavy Rain In Odisha As Low Pressure Intensifies Into Depression; Full Forecast

August 31, 2024

Rare Diseases India Foundation Leads the Initiative to Form Hunter’s Alliance

August 31, 2024

BJP Workers Misbehave With Woman On Vande Bharat Express, Video Goes Viral

August 31, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow