Did Navya Naveli Nanda And Siddhant Chaturvedi Just CONFIRM Dating Rumours? Watch Viral Clip

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda left Amritpal Singh’s birthday celebration together in the same car – Watch viral clip!

Mumbai: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have been subjected to several dating rumours. The duo were spotted leaving Amritpal Singh’s birthday bash together in the same car. To top it off, Siddhant and Navya Naveli were painting the town red, literally. In the viral clip, Navya blushed uncontrollably as the paps tried to click her and the Gully Boy actor. Navya looked lovely in a red strapless dress and Siddhant, on the other hand, looked dapper in a colour-coordinated shirt.

WATCH NAVELI NANDA-SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI’S VIRAL CLIP:

The viral video gained attention in no time and fans began speculating about Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda. Even though the rumoured couple has never confirmed their relationship, the duo always smiled and blushed whenever paparazzi call them out by their rumoured partner’s name.

Naveli Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, is also the co-founder of a healthcare portal, Aara Health. Siddhant Chaturvedi started his acting career with the web series, Life Sahi Hai in 2016, but rose to stardom with Gully Boy.

