Sunday, December 11, 2022
HomeNationalDid Navya Naveli Nanda And Siddhant Chaturvedi Just CONFIRM Dating Rumours Watch...
National

Did Navya Naveli Nanda And Siddhant Chaturvedi Just CONFIRM Dating Rumours Watch Viral Clip

By admin
0
72


Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda left Amritpal Singh’s birthday celebration together in the same car – Watch viral clip!

Navya Naveli-Siddhant Chaturvedi dating
Did Navya Naveli Nanda And Siddhant Chaturvedi Just CONFIRM Dating Rumours? Watch Viral Clip

Mumbai: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have been subjected to several dating rumours. The duo were spotted leaving Amritpal Singh’s birthday bash together in the same car. To top it off, Siddhant and Navya Naveli were painting the town red, literally. In the viral clip, Navya blushed uncontrollably as the paps tried to click her and the Gully Boy actor.  Navya looked lovely in a red strapless dress and Siddhant, on the other hand, looked dapper in a colour-coordinated shirt.

WATCH NAVELI NANDA-SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI’S VIRAL CLIP:

The viral video gained attention in no time and fans began speculating about Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda. Even though the rumoured couple has never confirmed their relationship, the duo always smiled and blushed whenever paparazzi call them out by their rumoured partner’s name.

Naveli Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, is also the co-founder of a healthcare portal, Aara Health. Siddhant Chaturvedi started his acting career with the web series, Life Sahi Hai in 2016, but rose to stardom with Gully Boy.

Watch this space for further updates on Navya Naveli-Siddhant Chaturvedi




Published Date: December 11, 2022 9:52 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleCondoms To Be Free For Young People In THIS Country In 2023
Next articleRenowned Lavani Singer Sulochana Chavan Dies at 92, PM Modi And Others Offer Condolences
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
72
Previous articleCondoms To Be Free For Young People In THIS Country In 2023
Next articleRenowned Lavani Singer Sulochana Chavan Dies at 92, PM Modi And Others Offer Condolences
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677