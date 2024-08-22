Home

FACT-CHECK: Did Opening Of Tripura Dam Trigger Floods In Bangladesh? MEA Explains Why This Is ‘Factually Incorrect’

The MEA pointed out that the catchment areas of the Gumti river that flows through India and Bangladesh have witnessed the season's heaviest rains over the last few days, which has caused floods in several parts of the neighbouring country.

Heavy rains have triggered floods in parts of Bangladesh. (AFP Photo)

Bangladesh Floods: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday dismissed “factually incorrect” reports claiming that the opening of a dam on the Gumti river in Tripura has triggered floods in parts of Bangladesh. In a statement, the ministry noted that the flooding in cross-border rivers common to both nations are a “shared” problem and requires mutual cooperation.

“Floods in common rivers between the two countries are a shared problem inflicting sufferings to people on both sides, and requires close mutual cooperation towards resolving it,” the MEA stated, while rejecting reports that the floods in Bangladesh were caused by opening of a dam in Tripura.

“We have seen concerns being expressed in Bangladesh that the current situation of flood in districts on the eastern borders of Bangladesh has been caused by opening of the Dumbur dam upstream of the Gumti river in Tripura. This is factually not correct,” the ministry said.

Heavy rains flooded catchment areas

The MEA pointed out that the catchment areas of the Gumti river that flows through India and Bangladesh have witnessed the season’s heaviest rains over the last few days, which has caused floods in several parts of the neighbouring country.

“The floods in Bangladesh have been caused primarily due to waters from these large catchments downstream of the dam. The Dumbur dam is located quite far from the border — more than 120 km upstream of Bangladesh,” the MEA statement said.

Real-time flood data shared with Bangladesh

The MEA noted that the Dumbur dam is a low-height (about 30 metre) dam that generates power which feeds into a grid and from which Bangladesh also draws 40MW power from Tripura.

Torrential rains have lashed Tripura and the adjoining districts of Bangladesh since Wednesday triggering a flood-like situation in affected regions.

The MEA said the automatic releases have been observed in the event of heavy inflow, adding that the Amarpur station is part of a bilateral protocol under which India transmits real-time flood data to Bangladesh.

“Data showing rising trend has been supplied to Bangladesh up to 1500 hours on August 21. At 1800 hours, due to flooding, there was power outage, leading to problems of communication,” it said.

“Still, we have tried to maintain communication through other means created for urgent transmission of data,” it noted.

The MEA said the two countries share 54 common cross-border rivers and river-water cooperation is an important part of the bilateral engagement.

“We remain committed to resolving issues and mutual concerns in water resources and river water management through bilateral consultations and technical discussions,” it said.

