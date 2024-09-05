Home

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Did Sandip Ghosh Order Renovation Near Crime Scene? Here’s What We Know

The CBI on Monday arrested the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the establishment.

CBI officials produce the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, arrested in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the establishment, at a City Court in Kolkata, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.(PTI Photo)

Kolkata: In a surprising revelation amid the nationwide protest on the rape and murder case of trainee doctor at RG Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, it has been allegedly revealed that Sandip Ghosh, the ex-principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, had ordered renovation near the seminar hall, where a doctor was found raped and murdered.

The following allegation has been made by Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Mazumdar on Thursday as per a report by the Hindustan Times.

“I would like to inform you that there are deficiencies in on-duty Doctors’ Rooms and separate attached toilets in various departments of RGKMC&H, Kolkata. You are hereby requested to do the needful immediately as per the demand of the Residents’ Doctors of RGKMC&H. The issue has been already discussed and resolved in the meeting with the Principal Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare Government of West Bengal & and the Director of Medical Education, Department of Health & Family Welfare Government of West Bengal today,” the purported letter reads.

The CBI on Monday arrested the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the establishment, officials said. Ghosh was questioned for the 15th day at the agency’s Salt Lake office over the alleged rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital post-graduate trainee on August 9.

He was later escorted to the CBI’s Nizam Palace office in Kolkata which houses the agency’s anti-corruption wing and was shown as arrested. This is the second arrest in the ghastly RG Kar crime fallout scenario that took place 24 days after the crime was committed. Earlier, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer, Sanjoy Roy, was arrested by the Kolkata Police and handed over to the central agency in connection with the medic’s alleged rape and murder.

On August 23, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar hospital from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The direction came in response to a petition by former deputy superintendent of the facility, Dr Akhtar Ali, who prayed for a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into multiple counts of alleged financial misconduct at the state-run institute during the tenure of its former principal.

