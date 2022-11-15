Did Shubham Gill Just CONFIRM Dating Sara Ali Khan Heres What We Know

Shubham Gill and Sara Ali Khan sparked dating rumours when the rumoured couple was pictures at a restaurant together.



Did Shubham Gill Just CONFIRM Dating Sara Ali Khan? Here’s What We Know



Cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan have been the hot topic yet AGAIN. The young cricketer made an appearance on Preeti and Neeti Simoes’ popular Punjabi chat show Dil Diyan Gallan, where host Sonam Bajwa asked him a couple of questions about his rumoured actor girlfriend Sara Ali Khan. During his appearance on the show, when Sonam asked Shubman who is the fittest female actor in Bollywood, the cricketer did not waste a single second and immediately replied, “Sara.”

Sonam shot her next question which kind of bowled the cricketer over. She asked him if he is dating Sara, to which he replied, “Maybe.” When Sonam pressed him for a definite answer and said, “Sara ka sara sach bolo,” Shubman answered with a blush on his face and a broad smile, “Sara da sara sach bol diya. Maybe, maybe not.”

Sara Ali Khan and Shubham’s dating rumours surfaced in the media around August, when the duo were spotted at a restaurant. While they neither confirmed nor denied the rumours in the past, the cricketer’s confession on the show inevitably fuels speculations further.

Shubham Gill was earlier dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar, while Sara was rumoured to be dating her Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan.

Watch this space for further updates on Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan!



