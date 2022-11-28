Arttipatti Village: The southern state of Tamil Nadu furnishes travellers with a sneak peak into the culture and heritage of south India. It a culturally rich state with several hidden gems. One such

Did You Know About Arittapatti, First Biodiversity Heritage Village In Tamil Nadu?

A one of its kind site, covers a chain of seven barren granite hills in Aritapatti village. 'The unique landscape of rocky hills acts as a water body and supports 72 lakes, 200 natural spring ponds, and three check dams.

What is a biodiversity heritage site?

Biodiversity heritage sites are areas that inhabit unique and ecologically fragile ecosystem. They ususaly inhabit rare and endangered species that are also important in the umbrella species.

What makes Arittipatti village special?

Built-in the 16th century during the reign of the Pandyan Empire, the historic Anaikondan Lake and its surrounding 193.215 hectares of land in Arttipatti and Meenakshipuram villages of Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district were declared a Biodiversity Heritage Site in 2002 under the Biodiversity Act.

Although Arttipatti is home to many birds and animal species, the site has various megalithic structures, Tamil Brahmi inscriptions, Jain rock formations, and 2200-year-old rock-cut temples, which have historical value.

“There are 275 species of birds living in this village. We have been trying for 11 years to declare Aritapatti village as Biodiversity Village and now Chief Minister has declared the village as Biodiversity Village today and we are very happy. The village has seven hills and 70 lakes and ponds. The village has 14 evidences of living 2200 years ago

Supriya Sahu, Addl Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Tamil Nadu government said that Arttipatti has become a historical place with the state government notifying it as the first biodiversity heritage site under biological diversity Act of 2002.

This place has archaeological tourism potential along with biological tourism potential as it has got several endemic species which are not found anywhere else. Thus, we would develop this place through an integrated management plan with the help of this district administration.



