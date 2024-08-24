Home

News

Did You Receive WhatsApp Message Claiming Cold Drinks Are Contaminated With Ebola Virus? Here’s What You Should Know

“Please do not drink soft drinks like Maja, Coco Cola, 7up, thumps, Pepsi, sprite etc… because one of the company’s workers mixed the contaminated blood of the dangerous virus called Ebola in it,” the message on WhatsAap claims.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

A “warning” has been circulating on WhatsAap asking people to avoid cold drinks like like Maza, Coca-Cola, 7Up, Thums Up, Pepsi, and Sprite, alleging that they have been contaminated with the Ebola virus. The message further claims that the Hyderabad Police have alerted the public across India about this supposed contamination, and it falsely asserts that this news was reported on NDTV. However, PIB Fact Check, a government initiative to combat misinformation and fake news, has categorically denied these claims, advising the public to disregard the message and not to spread misinformation.

Confirming that the message is entirely false, PIB Fact Check took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to clarify that the message is a hoax. The unit emphasized that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has not issued any such advisory regarding cold drinks being contaminated with the Ebola virus. The post reads, “Did you also receive a #WhatsApp forward claiming that the Government of India has advised citizens to avoid cold drinks as they are contaminated with the Ebola virus #PIBFactCheck Beware! This message is #fake @MoHFW_INDIA has issued no such advisory!”

Did you also receive a #WhatsApp forward claiming that the Government of India has advised citizens to avoid cold drinks as they are contaminated with the Ebola virus ⁉️#PIBFactCheck ❌Beware! This message is #fake ✅@MoHFW_INDIA has issued no such advisory! pic.twitter.com/EN0Esyq5cP — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 23, 2024

What is the fake message claim

“Please forward this information Hyderabad Police all over India. Please do not drink soft drinks like Maja, Coco Cola, 7up, thumps, Pepsi, sprite etc… because one of the company’s workers mixed the contaminated blood of the dangerous virus called Ebola in it. This news was reported on NDTV channel yesterday. Please help by forwarding this message to everyone. Thanks.”











