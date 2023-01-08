Diesel Prices Rise In Himachal Pradesh As VAT Increases By Rs 3

Himachal Pradesh government has increased the VAT on diesels by Rs 3.

The retail prices of petrol and diesel have not been revised by oil companies for the past 15 months.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel in the state making the fuel more costlier. On Sunday the state government announced that it has increased the VAT on diesel from 6.40 per cent to 9.96 per cent per litre. Therefore, onwards the increase, diesel will ow cost 7.40 per litre which was earlier Rs 4.40 per litre. Although there will be slight difference depending on the fuel stations.

ANI tweeted, ” Himachal Pradesh government has increased VAT on diesel by around Rs 3 (increase varies as per different fuel stations). Whereas VAT on petrol has been also reduced by around 0.55 paise (reduction varies as per different fuel stations).”

This comes on the same day as the Himachal Pradesh cabinet was expanded. The four-week old Himachal Pradesh cabinet headed by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was expanded on Sunday with the induction of seven ministers, including Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

With the induction of seven members, the strength of the cabinet rose to nine.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered oath to the newly inducted ministers in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhawan.

The newly added ministers included eldest MLA Dhani Ram Shandil, former minister and three-time MLA from Solan, Chander Kumar, former minister and six-time MLA from Jawali in Kangra district, Harshwardhan Chauhan, six-time MLA from Shillai in Sirmaur district and Jagat Singh Negi, former deputy speaker and five-time MLA from tribal Kinnaur district.



