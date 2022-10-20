Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet

Diet Tips For Glowing Skin: Your skin is one of the regions most impacted by what you eat, and your eating habits can have an effect on both your general health and well-being. One must eat a variety of nutrient-rich foods that enhance the skin in addition to reducing their intake of processed and fried junk food if they want healthy, glowing skin. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee says, “Our skin has a tremendous capacity of rejuvenating itself. As time passes, fine lines & dīscoloration, are seen on the ageing face. Apart from appearance, there are noticeable changes in the texture of the skin. The ability to rejuvenate itself also reduces. Therefore it is important to take extra care of your skin every single day.Also Read – Beauty Hacks: 5 DIY Ice Cube Packs For Refreshing And Glowing Skin

Drinking 8 to 10 glasses of water daily, eating a diet rich in fruits and leafy vegetables, and getting enough protein is all necessary for beautiful skin. Fewer creases and wrinkles will be present, and your skin will appear younger. The Nutritionist further shares diet tips to include in your routine for healthy and glowing skin.

DIET TIPS FOR A HEALTHY & GLOWING SKIN

Drink at least one glass of vegetable juice. Plant food provides vitamins C, E and selenium that retard ageing and assist cell renewal Avoid smoking as it damages your skin Avoid fried and spicy food that contributes to toxic overload. Restrict the intake of fat and instead incorporate foods rich in healthy fats like monosaturated fatty acids and omega fatty acids such as fish oils, olive oil, canola oil and walnuts. Increase intake of fibre and complex carbohydrates by having fruits, vegetables and whole grains which provide roughage and detoxify the system. Minimize the intake of processed foods containing high amounts of additives and preservatives and opt for fresh home-cooked foods instead. Take skin-nourishing nutrients like vitamins A, B, C, and E, Zinc and Gamma Linolenic Acid.

A dish of vibrant, lush green veggies is ideal for flawless skin. Whether it's broccoli, coriander, parsley, or spinach, these iridescent leaves are bursting with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that all work together to keep your skin looking fresh and young.