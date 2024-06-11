Digital Deccan Conclave to Spotlight South India’s Digital Innovation

The Digital Deccan Conclave, a marquee conference organized by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and powered by Ethinos, is set to take place on June 11, 2024, at the Hilton, Chennai. The conference will bring together over 300 attendees, featuring more than 30 speakers and comprising eight sessions, celebrating the digital achievements of South India.

The Digital Deccan Conclave will highlight remarkable success stories from the South Indian states’ digital industry landscape. The conference will be a platform for visionaries behind these achievements to share their insights. Attendees will have the opportunity network and gain invaluable knowledge from leaders who are shaping the future of business in the region and uncover the strategies driving South India’s digital transformation.

Some of the key speakers at the Digital Deccan Conclave include Vanitha Venugopal, Chief Executive Officer of Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT); VKC Razak, Managing Director of VKC Pride; Arjun Ranga, CEO and MD of Cycle Brand Agarbatti; Rasika Prashant, Co-founder and CMO of Tata Soulfull Millets; Sudheer Warrier, Chief Technology and Digital Officer of Sundaram Finance, and Ashish Bajaj, Chief Marketing Officer of Narayana Health.

Brijesh Munyal, Co-founder and CEO, Ethinos, a leading digital marketing company, said, “South Indias digital marketing landscape is not just important, but pivotal in shaping the future of online commerce. Were thrilled to collaborate with IAMAI for this event, recognizing the regions dynamic role in driving innovation and setting new standards. Together, were poised to unlock unprecedented opportunities and empower businesses to thrive in the digital age.”

Digital Deccan Conclave 2024 Highlights

Full Day Conference | 300+ Attendees | 30+ Speakers | 8+ Sessions

For more information, please click here: Digital Deccan Conclave 2024

The Digital Deccan Conclave is powered by Ethinos and features Truebalance as the Silver Partner. The conference is being supported by the Advertising Club Madras which is a Strategic Collaborator for the conference, while the other supporters are Adtech Today, DAZE INFO, Indian Angel Network, and MediaNews4U.