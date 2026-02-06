DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Digital Denture Market is projected to grow from about USD 1.62 billion in 2026 to USD 2.39 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.7%.
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected] Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
Browse 250 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on ‘Digital Denture Market- Global Forecast to 2031′
Digital Denture Market Size & Forecast:
- Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031
- 2026 Market Size: USD 1.62 billion
- 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2.39 billion
- CAGR (2026–2031): 6.7%
Digital Denture Market Trends & Insights:
- Based on type, the partial dentures segment accounted for a larger share of 56.1% the digital dentures market in 2025.
- Based on product, the equipment segment accounted for a larger share in the digital dentures market in 2025.
- North America accounted for a larger share of 38.8% of the digital dentures market in 2025.
Top Companies in Digital Denture Market: The Top Companies in Digital Denture Market include 3Shape A/S (Germany), Dentsply Sirona (US), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Desktop Metal, Inc. (US), Modern Dental Group Limited (Hong Kong), Planmeca Oy (Finland), Stratasys (US), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), and other players.
