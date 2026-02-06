DELRAY BEACH, Fla.

Feb. 6, 2026

According to MarketsandMarkets™, the digital denture market is projected to grow from about USD 1.62 billion in 2026 to USD 2.39 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on ‘Digital Denture Market- Global Forecast to 2031′

Digital Denture Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 1.62 billion

USD 1.62 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2.39 billion

USD 2.39 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.7%

Digital Denture Market Trends & Insights:

Based on type, the partial dentures segment accounted for a larger share of 56.1% the digital dentures market in 2025.

Based on product, the equipment segment accounted for a larger share in the digital dentures market in 2025.

North America accounted for a larger share of 38.8% of the digital dentures market in 2025.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72815137 The digital dentures market is expanding due to the rising number of people losing teeth and becoming completely toothless, especially among the elderly, as well as the dental industry’s efforts to offer faster, more accurate, and personalized dental solutions. Advances in digital dentistry include tools such as CAD/CAM systems, intraoral scanners, and 3D printing, which improve the denture’s fit, appearance, and comfort while drastically reducing production turnaround and time spent with the patient. Moreover, the transition to fully digital workflows by dental clinics and laboratories, the quest for cost-efficient and scalable denture manufacturing, and ongoing innovation in dental materials are among the factors driving market growth. Furthermore, increasing oral health awareness, the development of dental care infrastructure, and reimbursement policies that support dental health in mature markets are further facilitating the worldwide adoption of digital dentures.Within the product division of the digital dentures market, the equipment segment holds a prominent position because these devices are a necessary step in the production of digital dentures. Modern dental equipment, such as CAD/CAM systems, 3D printing devices, and intraoral scanners, enables the efficient and accurate production of dentures, leading to increased adoption by dental labs and dental offices that handle a higher number of patients. Continued improvements in digital denture equipment have further solidified this prominent position in the segment.In the end-use category of the digital dentures market, dental hospitals and clinics currently hold the leading market share, primarily due to their high patient volume and ability to perform a wide range of dental procedures. These facilities are the primary providers of restorative and prosthetic care, including denture provision, and have the resources to invest in advanced digital dentistry technologies, such as CAD/CAM systems, intraoral scanners, and 3D printing. The use of digital technology in these facilities enables faster, more precise, and more customized denture production, leading to enhanced patient satisfaction and efficiency. Furthermore, these facilities have better access to the rising demand for high-quality, aesthetic, and comfortable denture solutions care.

Top Companies in Digital Denture Market: