HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — According to Mordor Intelligence, the digital pathology market is valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2026, and is projected to surpass USD 3.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.90% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market is supported by rising cancer incidence, growing demand for faster and more accurate diagnostics, and increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in pathology interpretation. Digital pathology solutions enable improved collaboration, remote case reviews, and enhanced diagnostic efficiency across healthcare systems globally. The transition from conventional microscopy to whole-slide imaging and digital platforms is reshaping pathology practices. Hospitals and laboratories are investing in digital pathology systems to streamline workflows, reduce turnaround times, and support precision medicine initiatives. Regional Market Insights North America remains a leading region in the digital pathology market due to early adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, strong healthcare infrastructure, and favorable regulatory frameworks supporting digital pathology use in clinical diagnostics. The United States continues to play a central role, with increasing deployment of whole-slide imaging systems and AI-assisted diagnostic software across hospitals and reference laboratories. Europe represents another significant market, driven by growing acceptance of digital pathology in routine diagnostics, academic research, and pharmaceutical applications. Countries across Western Europe are adopting digital pathology platforms to improve efficiency and enable cross-border collaboration among pathologists. Emerging Key Trends Artificial Intelligence Integration Gains Momentum AI-powered image analysis tools are increasingly being integrated into digital pathology platforms to assist in disease detection, grading, and classification. These tools support pathologists by reducing manual workload, improving diagnostic consistency, and enabling early identification of complex conditions, particularly in oncology. Remote and Collaborative Pathology Workflows Expand Digital pathology is enabling remote diagnostics and real-time collaboration among pathologists across different locations. This trend is supporting telepathology applications, addressing workforce shortages, and improving access to expert opinions in underserved regions. Comprehensive Market Segmentation Overview By Product
- Whole Slide Imaging Systems
- Image Analysis & AI Software
- Communication & Storage Systems
- Slide Management Systems & Accessories
- Brightfield
- Fluorescence
- Disease Diagnosis
- Drug Discovery & Companion Diagnostics
- Telepathology & Consultation
- Education & Training
- Quality Assurance & Archiving
- Hospital & Reference Laboratories
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and CROs
- Diagnostic Centers
- Other End Users
- On-premise
- Cloud-based / SaaS
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Hamamatsu Photonics KK
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- 3DHistech Ltd
- Danaher Corporation (Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH)
