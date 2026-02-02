DELRAY BEACH, Fla.

Feb. 2, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets™, theis estimated to reach USD 7.50 billion by 2031 from USD 5.76 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on ‘Digital X-ray Market – Global Forecast to 2031’

Digital X-ray Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 5.76 billion

USD 5.76 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 7.50 billion

USD 7.50 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 4.5%

Digital X-ray Trends & Insights:

By type, the digital X-ray systems accounted for a 88.0% revenue share of the digital X-ray market in 2025.

By technology, direct radiography is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

By system type, the retrofit digital X-ray systems accounted for a 59.5% revenue share of the digital X-ray market in 2025.

By portability, the fixed digital X-ray systems accounted for the major revenue share of the digital X-ray market in 2025.

By application, the chest imaging segment held 36.1% of the digital X-ray market in 2025.

By price range, the low-end digital X-ray systems accounted for a 39.2% revenue share of the digital X-ray market in 2025.

By end user, hospitals accounted for the major revenue share of the digital X-ray market in 2025.