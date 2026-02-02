DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Digital X-ray Market is estimated to reach USD 7.50 billion by 2031 from USD 5.76 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5%.
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
Browse 200 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on ‘Digital X-ray Market – Global Forecast to 2031’
Digital X-ray Size & Forecast:
- Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031
- 2025 Market Size: USD 5.76 billion
- 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 7.50 billion
- CAGR (2025–2030): 4.5%
Digital X-ray Trends & Insights:
- By type, the digital X-ray systems accounted for a 88.0% revenue share of the digital X-ray market in 2025.
- By technology, direct radiography is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
- By system type, the retrofit digital X-ray systems accounted for a 59.5% revenue share of the digital X-ray market in 2025.
- By portability, the fixed digital X-ray systems accounted for the major revenue share of the digital X-ray market in 2025.
- By application, the chest imaging segment held 36.1% of the digital X-ray market in 2025.
- By price range, the low-end digital X-ray systems accounted for a 39.2% revenue share of the digital X-ray market in 2025.
- By end user, hospitals accounted for the major revenue share of the digital X-ray market in 2025.
