Home

News

India

Padma Awards 2023: Dilip Mahalanabis, Who Pioneered Use Of ORS, To Be Given Padma Vibhushan | Check Full List of Winners Here

Padma Awards 2023: The Central government said Dilip Mahalanabis demonstrated the effectiveness of ORS while serving in refugee camps during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Dilip Mahalanabis, To Be Awarded Padma Vibhushan, India’s Highest Civilian Award.

Padma Awards 2023: Dilip Mahalanabis, who pioneered the use of ORS, will be given the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award. On the eve of the 74th Republic Day, the Centre said in a statement that Mahalanabis’ efforts led to widespread use of oral rehydration system, or ORS, which is estimated to have saved over five crore lives globally.

The Central government said Dilip Mahalanabis demonstrated the effectiveness of ORS while serving in refugee camps during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

#PadmaAwards2023 | ORS pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis to receive Padma Vibhushan (posthumous) in the field of Medicine (Pediatrics). 25 other personalities across various walks of life to receive Padma Shri. pic.twitter.com/nIFthqsogE — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

Notably, Dilip Mahalanabis, 87, a resident of West Bengal, is among 26 other Padma award recipients whose names have been announced on Wednesday evening.

For the unversed, the Padma Awards – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri – are India’s highest civilian awards.

Instituted in 1954, these civilian awards, are generally announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year, and these awards seek to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as, Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

List of other recipients:

Dhaniram Toto, Toto (Dengka) language preserver from Totopara village of Jalpaiguri district, will receive to receive Padma Shri award in the field of Literature & Education (Dengka language).

B Ramakrishna Reddy, 80-year-old Linguistics Professor from Telangana, will receive Padma in the field of Literature & Education (Linguistics).

CHECK FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Padma Vibhushan

Dilip Mahalanabis

Age: 87 years

Field: Medicine (Pediatrics)

State: West Bengal

Padma Shri

Ratan Chandra Kar

Age: 66 years

Field: Medicine (Physician)

State: Andaman & Nicobar

Hirabai Lobi

Age: 62 years

Field: Social Work (Tribal)

State: Gujarat

Munishwar Chander Dawar

Age: 76 years

Field: Medicine (Affordable Healthcare)

State: Madhya Pradesh

Ramkuiwangbe Newme

Age: 75 years

Field: Social Work (Culture)

State: Assam

V P Appukuttan Poduval

Age: 99 years

Field: Social Work (Gandhian)

State: Kerala

Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar

Age: 79 years

Field: Social Work (Affordable Healthcare)

State: Andhra Pradesh

Vadivel Gopal & Masi Sadaiyan

Field: Social Work (Animal Welfare)

State: Tamil Nadu

Tula Ram Upreti

Age: 98 years

Field: Others (Agriculture)

State: Sikkim

Nekram Sharma

Age: 59 years

Field: Others (Agriculture)

State: Himachal Pradesh

Janum Singh Soy

Age: 72 years

Field: Literature & Education (Ho language)

State: Jharkhand

Dhaniram Toto

Age: 57 years

Field: Literature & Education (Dengka language)

State: West Bengal

B Ramakrishna Reddy

Age: 80 years

Field: Literature & Education (Linguistics)

State: Telangana

Ajay Kumar Mandavi

Age: 54 years

Field: Art (Wood Carving)

State: Chhattisgarh

Rani Machaiah

Age: 79 years

Field: Art (Folk Dance)

State: Karnataka

K C Runremsangi

Age: 59 years

Field: Art (Vocals – Mizo)

State: Mizoram

Risingbor Kurkalang

Age: 60 years

Field: Art (Folk Music)

State: Meghalaya

Mangala Kanti Roy

Age: 102 years

Field: Art (Folk Music)

State: West Bengal

Moa Subong

Age: 61 years

Field: Art (Folk Music)

State: Nagaland

Munivenkatappa

Age: 72 years

Field: Art (Folk Music)

State: Karnataka

Domar Singh Kunvar

Age: 75 years

Field: Art (Dance)

State: Chhattisgarh

Parshuram Komaji Khune

Age: 70 years

Field: Art (Theatre)

State: Maharashtra

Ghulam Muhammad Zaz

Age: 81 years

Field: Art (Craft)

State: Jammu & Kashmir

Bhanubhai Chitara

Age: 66 years

Field: Art (Painting)

State: Gujarat

Paresh Rathwa

Age: 54 years

Field: Art (Painting)

State: Gujarat

Kapil Dev Prasad

Age: 68 years

Field: Art (Textile)

State: Bihar



