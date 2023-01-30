Dilwali Dulhaniya Puts Stage On Fire With Her Peppy Dance Moves Watch Viral Video
The bride is shaking a leg to the song “Palki Pe Hoke Sawar” from the 1993 blockbuster Khalnayak.
Dulhan Ka Dance: They say that when you dance then dance like no one is watching. To put it in simple words, just enjoy yourself fully when you dance, and it mostly happens during happy occasions and celebrations like a party or a wedding. These occasions are attended by people of different age groups and all and sundry get into the groove. Talking about weddings, the focus of attraction and attention is the bride and the groom, and sometimes they also join the feat.
Here we have one viral video that is full of mirth, celebrations, and energy. It shows the bride shaking a leg to the song “Palki Pe Hoke Sawar” from the 1993 blockbuster Khalnayak. While the bride is all into the act without any reservations, the groom is shy and smiles even as the woman prods him to join her.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
These moves remind me of You Got It (The Right Stuff) by New Kids On The Block. Maybe she is a big fan of the boy group.
Published Date: January 30, 2023 6:45 PM IST
