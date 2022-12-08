Dimple Yadav Heading Towards BIG Win, Akhilesh to Hold Presser at 4 PM

live

Mainpuri Bypoll Result 2022: Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Dimple Yadav won the Mainpuri seat with a margin of 2.9 lakh votes, defeating Raghuraj Shakya of the BJP.

LIVE Mainpuri Byelection 2022 Result

Mainpuri Byelection 2022 Result: Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Dimple Yadav won the Mainpuri seat with a margin of 2.9 lakh votes, defeating Raghuraj Shakya of the BJP. The Mainpuri victory is double significant for Akhilesh Yadav since it not only means retaining the family seat but also spells a patch up between him and his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav.

The Mainpuri parliamentary constituency, which fell vacant after the death of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, had registered 54.01 per cent voting.

#Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-polls | SP candidate Dimple Yadav leads with a margin of 54,797 votes; counting continues https://t.co/nvB6P1RW7m — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

Though the outcome of the bypoll would not make much difference to the government at the Centre as well as in Uttar Pradesh, a win would give psychological advantage to the winner in the run-up to the 2024 general election.













