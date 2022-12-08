Thursday, December 8, 2022
Dimple Yadav Heading Towards BIG Win, Akhilesh to Hold Presser at 4 PM

Mainpuri Bypoll Result 2022: Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Dimple Yadav won the Mainpuri seat with a margin of 2.9 lakh votes, defeating Raghuraj Shakya of the BJP.

Mainpuri Byelection 2022 Result: Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Dimple Yadav won the Mainpuri seat with a margin of 2.9 lakh votes, defeating Raghuraj Shakya of the BJP. The Mainpuri victory is double significant for Akhilesh Yadav since it not only means retaining the family seat but also spells a patch up between him and his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav.

The Mainpuri parliamentary constituency, which fell vacant after the death of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, had registered 54.01 per cent voting.

Though the outcome of the bypoll would not make much difference to the government at the Centre as well as in Uttar Pradesh, a win would give psychological advantage to the winner in the run-up to the 2024 general election.




  • 5:02 PM IST


    Updates to this blog have been closed. Thank you for staying with us.



  • 3:47 PM IST


    Mainpuri By Election Result 2022 LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav will hold a press conference at the party headquarters in Mainpuri at 4 pm



  • 2:25 PM IST


    Mainpuri By Election Result LIVE: SP’s Dimple Yadav leads with a margin of around 2 lakh votes against BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya.



  • 1:37 PM IST


    Mainpuri by-election 2022: SP candidate Dimple Yadav offers prayers at a temple in Saifai as she continues her comfortable lead. She is currently leading over BJP’s Raghuraj Singh Shakya, with a margin of 1,69,248 votes.



  • 1:25 PM IST


    Mainpuri Bypoll Result LIVE: Dimple Yadav on verge of victory, leads by over 1 lakh votes.



  • 11:12 AM IST


    Mainpuri Bypoll Result LIVE: SP candidate Dimple Yadav leads with a margin of 54,797 votes; counting continues



  • 11:11 AM IST


    Mainpuri Bypoll Result LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav is heading to Mainpuri from Lucknow as Dimple Yadav continues to lead with a huge margin.



  • 9:50 AM IST


    Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-polls result 2022: SP candidate Dimple Yadav leads with a total of 16,933 votes so far, counting continues.



  • 9:14 AM IST


    Mainpuri Bypoll Result 2022 LIVE: SP’s Dimple Yadav Leads by 5,000 votes. Counting of votes underway.







Published Date: December 8, 2022 5:01 PM IST



Updated Date: December 8, 2022 5:02 PM IST





