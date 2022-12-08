Dimple Yadav Leads by Over 2 Lakh Votes

live
Mainpuri Bypoll Result LIVE Updates: India.Com brings to you the latest updates from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat where the counting of votes will be held amid tightened security.
Mainpuri Byelection 2022 Result: After three hours of counting, Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Dimple Yadav has taken a massive lead in the Mainpuri by-election. The daughter-in-law of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, whose death last month necessitated the election is currently leading by over 54,000 votes. She contested the election against BJP’s Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a former MP.
