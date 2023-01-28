Dinesh Karthik Gives Rohit Sharma Captaincy Warning Ahead of ODI World Cup 2023
Karthik reckons if India does not do anything special at the ODI WC, the side could opt for split captaincy.
Mumbai: The pressure would be on India captain Rohit Sharma when he leads the side during the upcoming ODI World Cup at home. With expectations soaring, veteran India cricketer Dinesh Karthik believes the side would have to do something special, or else the axe may come down on Rohit. Hardik Pandya is currently in charge of the T20I side with Rohit on a break ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Hardik has been leading the T20I side after the World Cup in Australia last year but has not been officially made the full-time skipper. Karthik reckons if India does not do anything special at the ODI WC, the side could opt for split captaincy.
“If Rohit Sharma’s team doesn’t go on to do something special there, we could very well see a chance of split captaincy, I guess the opportunity will present itself at that point of time. Whereas if Rohit goes on to achieve something special, we will all like to think differently and give him a crack at the 2024 T20 World Cup if he himself is willing to play that,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz.
Hailing Hardik for his captaincy to date, Karthik reminded fans of the Sri Lanka game in Mumbai.
“For the moment, I do believe that Hardik has done a phenomenal job. Case in point being the T20 that was played against Sri Lanka in Mumbai. That was a great game. Stopping Sri Lanka for 160 was a terrific effort on a day where there was little dew. He showed his captaincy prowess there,” said Karthik.
Published Date: January 28, 2023 8:56 AM IST
Updated Date: January 28, 2023 9:00 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Wasim Jaffer Suggests Replacing Umran Malik With Prithvi Shaw or Jitesh Sharma in India
[ad_1] Home SportsWasim Jaffer Suggests Replacing Umran Malik With Prithvi Shaw or Jitesh Sharma in India’s Playing XI For Lucknow...
Oral Care Tips: Bad Breath? These Effective Home Remedies Will Be Helpful
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryOral Care Tips: Bad Breath? These Effective Home Remedies Will Be Helpful – Watch Video Do you...
Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza And Other B-Town Biggies Grace Reception Party
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentMasaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra Post-Wedding Party PICS: Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza And Other B-Town Biggies Grace Reception Party Masaba...
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Should Comeback
[ad_1] Home SportsRohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Should Comeback – Fans to BCCI After Batting Fails During 1st T20I at Ranchi...
Palestinian Gunman Kills 7 Near Jerusalem Synagogue
[ad_1] Home News WorldPalestinian Gunman Kills 7 Near Jerusalem Synagogue The attack, which occurred as residents were observing the Jewish...
WPL Player Auction to be Held in Delhi on February 10-11: Report
[ad_1] Home SportsWPL Player Auction to be Held in Delhi on February 10-11: Report As per the report, the dates...
Average Rating