Dinosaur Invasion Dozens Of Velociraptors Walk Out Of Subway Leaving People Shocked Watch Viral Video
Dinosaurs went extinct about 65 million years ago.
Viral Video: Thanks to Michael Crichton’s 1990 science fiction novel Jurassic Park that Steven Spielberg got his hands on a story to introduce the world to dinosaurs via his 1993 film of the same name. Dinosaurs went extinct about 65 million years ago and before the movie, we could only see their fossils, pictures, or models. A lot of credit goes to the movie that presented these extinct beings into forms of living, breathing creatures. It also evoked a lot of interest in the study of different species of these mammoth reptiles and the Triassic and Jurassic periods. Apart from serious studies, these now-extinct lizards have also become a tool for having some good clean fun.
For example, the viral video that we are sharing shows a subway opening onto a busy road. Out of the subway emerge dozens of dinosaurs, Velociraptors to be precise who climb up the stairs and walk towards the road. Of course, these Velociraptors are people, maybe children donning the costumes of the species. That makes for an amusing sight for the onlookers there as well as for those watching it on social media. The video is shared on Twitter by @cctv_idiots with the caption, “Hey! Guess who’s back 🦖 😂😂”
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Hey! Guess who’s back 🦖 😂😂pic.twitter.com/ZANHwubPdk
— CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) January 27, 2023
Indeed, light-hearted moments like this lighten up the mood. Agree kya?
Published Date: January 28, 2023 11:26 PM IST
Updated Date: January 28, 2023 11:30 PM IST
