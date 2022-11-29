Direct Link, Steps to Check Scorecard Here

IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 at ignou.ac.in: Candidates can download the IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 at ignou.ac.in: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the result for the June Term End Examination (TEE) for GOAL students. Candidates can download the IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. As per reports, the result was announced on Monday, November 28. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scorecard. Follow the steps as given below.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD JUNE 2022 EXAM RESULT IGNOU-GOAL (NEW)?

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the “Results” section.

Click on the Term-End section. Now click “June 2022 Exam Result IGNOU-GOAL (New)”

Enter your Enrolment Number and click on the submit option.

Your IGNOU JUNE 2022 TEE Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

“Remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon. In case any student is found to be booked under unfairmeans, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled,” an official statement from the IGNOU reads. Candidates are advised ot visit the official website of IGNOU for the latest updates.



