Republic Day Parade 2023 LIVE Streaming: Direct Link To Watch Online Telecast of 74th R-Day Parade

Republic Day Parade LIVE Streaming: This year, the parade at Rajpath will start at 10:00 from the Rashtrapati Bhawan on the Kartvyapath to India Gate and from there to Red Fort.

Republic Day 2023: Traffic advisories have been issued to ensure the smooth functioning of the parades.

Republic Day Parade LIVE Streaming: India’s military might, cultural diversity will be displayed as the country is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today. The ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial and paying tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath. PM Modi and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade, which will start at 10:00 from the Rashtrapati Bhawan on the Kartvyapath to India Gate and from there to Red Fort.

Here’s When And Where to Watch the LIVE Telecast of the R-Day Parade

Those who want to watch the parade can watch it at Rajpath. Besides this, news channels will also broadcast the parade live. The parade will also be live-streamed on the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan as well as the Press Information Bureau (PIB). One can also watch it on the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharati.

DIRECT LINK TO WATCH R-DAY PARADE ONLINE

The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, a second-generation Army officer. Maj Gen Bhavnish Kumar, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command. Three Param Vir Chakra awardees and three Ashok Chkara awardees will also take part in the parade, and a “veterans tableau” will also be part of it with the theme — ‘Towards India’s Amrit Kaal with a Resolve of Veterans’ Commitment’.

According to the Ministry of Defence, various successes in different fields will be displayed during the Republic Day Parade this year, reflecting the country’s geographical and rich cultural diversity.

Seventeen tableaux from states and UTs like Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala will present a glimpse of historical heritage.



