Home

Viral

Dirt Bike Rider Miraculously Survives Rash Stunt Without Injury; Luck Might Not Favour Always | Watch Viral Video

It was a well-controlled act but had its risk factors.

Dirt Bike Rider Miraculously Survives Rash Stunt Without Injury; Luck Might Not Favour Always | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: We have people who would go to any extent to fulfill their hunger for a thrill. It is especially true for bike riders, cyclists, para jumpers, and others. With social media platforms providing easy and instant recognition, it has encouraged more and more users to showcase their skills and stunts. They always try to pull out some act that has never been tried before so that theirs stands out.

The video of one such stunt is going viral on social media. The video shows a young man riding a pit bike, or dirt bike heading toward a pond in which several plastic barrels have been placed in a line. He gulps down maybe soda or beer from a can, throws it away, and jumps onto the floating barrels, almost like a pontoon bridge. He lands on the other side and after a flip falls down on his back and promptly gets up. The video is shared on Twitter by @_BestVideos with the caption: “Nailed it with the walk off 😎👊”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Nailed it with the walk off 😎👊 pic.twitter.com/iD4HqTLzli — Best Videos 🎥🔞 (@_BestVideos) January 23, 2023

It was a well-controlled act but had its risk factors like if he was gulping beer while riding or a bit of error of judgment while landing on his back could have resulted in a serious injury to the spinal cord.

Yet again we urge you to stay safe and keep others safe too.



