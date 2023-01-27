Dirt Bike Rider Miraculously Survives Rash Stunt Without Injury Luck Might Not Favour Always Watch Viral Video
It was a well-controlled act but had its risk factors.
Viral Video: We have people who would go to any extent to fulfill their hunger for a thrill. It is especially true for bike riders, cyclists, para jumpers, and others. With social media platforms providing easy and instant recognition, it has encouraged more and more users to showcase their skills and stunts. They always try to pull out some act that has never been tried before so that theirs stands out.
The video of one such stunt is going viral on social media. The video shows a young man riding a pit bike, or dirt bike heading toward a pond in which several plastic barrels have been placed in a line. He gulps down maybe soda or beer from a can, throws it away, and jumps onto the floating barrels, almost like a pontoon bridge. He lands on the other side and after a flip falls down on his back and promptly gets up. The video is shared on Twitter by @_BestVideos with the caption: “Nailed it with the walk off 😎👊”
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Nailed it with the walk off 😎👊 pic.twitter.com/iD4HqTLzli
— Best Videos 🎥🔞 (@_BestVideos) January 23, 2023
It was a well-controlled act but had its risk factors like if he was gulping beer while riding or a bit of error of judgment while landing on his back could have resulted in a serious injury to the spinal cord.
Yet again we urge you to stay safe and keep others safe too.
Published Date: January 27, 2023 5:02 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
What is HPV Vaccine? Concerns, Potential Side Effects And Everything Else You Should Know
[ad_1] Home HealthWhat is HPV Vaccine? Concerns, Potential Side Effects And Everything Else You Should Know Infections with HPV are...
IPL-blessed SA20 Has Come At The Right Time For South African Cricket
[ad_1] Home SportsIPL-blessed SA20 Has Come At The Right Time For South African Cricket The inaugural SA20 competition underway in...
‘Declare Joshimath As Eco-Sensitive Zone Or Else…’ Experts Raise Concern Over Char Dham Road Projects | EXPLAINED
[ad_1] Home News India‘Declare Joshimath As Eco-Sensitive Zone Or Else…’ Experts Raise Concern Over Char Dham Road Projects | EXPLAINED...
Pickup Truck Topples Turns Completely On Its Head Lands On All Four And Drives Away Watch Viral Video
[ad_1] Home ViralPickup Truck Topples, Turns Completely On Its Head, Lands On All Four And Drives Away | Watch Viral...
From India Post GDS To CRPF, Here’s A List Of Jobs To Apply For This Week
[ad_1] Home EducationHiring Alert: From India Post GDS To CRPF, Here’s A List Of Jobs To Apply For This Week...
Shocking Video Of Odisha Minister Naba Kishore Das Being Shot Released Stated To Be Critical
[ad_1] Home News IndiaShocking Video Of Odisha Minister Naba Kishore Das Being Shot Released, Stated To Be Critical A team...
Average Rating