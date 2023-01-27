National

Dirt Bike Rider Miraculously Survives Rash Stunt Without Injury Luck Might Not Favour Always Watch Viral Video

admin
60Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 49 Second


  • Home
  • Viral
  • Dirt Bike Rider Miraculously Survives Rash Stunt Without Injury; Luck Might Not Favour Always | Watch Viral Video

It was a well-controlled act but had its risk factors.

Dirt Bike, Stunt, Viral Video, Viral, Video, social media, pit bike, viral news, video viral, viral video news, Trending Viral Videos, Trending Viral News, Viral on Internet, Viral Video on Internet, viral news today, latest trending viral news
Dirt Bike Rider Miraculously Survives Rash Stunt Without Injury; Luck Might Not Favour Always | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: We have people who would go to any extent to fulfill their hunger for a thrill. It is especially true for bike riders, cyclists, para jumpers, and others. With social media platforms providing easy and instant recognition, it has encouraged more and more users to showcase their skills and stunts. They always try to pull out some act that has never been tried before so that theirs stands out.

The video of one such stunt is going viral on social media. The video shows a young man riding a pit bike, or dirt bike heading toward a pond in which several plastic barrels have been placed in a line. He gulps down maybe soda or beer from a can, throws it away, and jumps onto the floating barrels, almost like a pontoon bridge. He lands on the other side and after a flip falls down on his back and promptly gets up. The video is shared on Twitter by @_BestVideos with the caption: “Nailed it with the walk off 😎👊”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

It was a well-controlled act but had its risk factors like if he was gulping beer while riding or a bit of error of judgment while landing on his back could have resulted in a serious injury to the spinal cord.

Yet again we urge you to stay safe and keep others safe too.




Published Date: January 27, 2023 5:02 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories