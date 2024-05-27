Discover the Largest Private Powerhouse of Startups in Rajasthan

Marwari Catalysts, a dynamic force in the entrepreneurial landscape, has supported over 25+ innovative startups from Rajasthan within its extensive portfolio of more than 80 startups. This remarkable growth, achieved in just three years, is further bolstered by its unique 100+ co-founders club. By nurturing local talent and fostering innovation, MCats is shaping a stronger and richer future for the region.

Empowering Rajasthan: 25+ Startups, 80+ Ventures, 100+ Co-Founders. Building a Brighter Future Together!

With game-changing startups like TURMS, Jaipur Watch Company, Insurance Padosi, Revoquant, Yearbook Canvas and Climekare, MCats, a leading startup accelerator is driving innovation. With four portfolio founders being featured on Shark Tank (Surender S. Rajpurohit, TURMS; Alpna Tiwari, Nushka Kitchen; Jaipur Watch Company, Gaurav Mehta; Deepesh Rajpal, Onedose), We have experienced 50x growth and savoured 10x exits. MCats showcases the entrepreneurial spirit that sets Rajasthan’s scene apart from just deserts and palaces. These ventures, collectively generating over 200 crore in revenue, employing more than 1,200 people, and having raised over 125 crore in funds, are revolutionising industries and paving the way for a prosperous future in the region.

MCats has built strong associations with several esteemed government and private incubators. Notable among these are IIT Jodhpur, iStart Rajasthan, Madhav University, and Ayurveda University. These collaborations enhance MCats capacity to nurture and accelerate startups, leveraging the rich resources, expertise, and innovative ecosystems these institutions offer.

Sushil Sharma,the visionary Founder of Marwari Catalysts, has always been motivated by a profound desire to contribute to his homeland and connect like-minded people. He says “gold” lies in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. MCats creates local opportunities, reducing the need for migration to bigger cities. With a team of seasoned shareholders and mentors who have “been there, done that,” they offer invaluable guidance to emerging entrepreneurs. The 100+ Co-Founders Club fosters a collaborative environment where innovation thrives. This is just the beginning, as Sushil Sharma hints at even more ambitious plans ahead.

Spotlighting Rajasthan’s Leading Startups

Showcasing over 25 innovative startups from Rajasthan, categorised by their unique sectors.

Lifestyle

TURMS

Jaipur Watch Company

Prakrti

Thela Gaadi

Fintech

Revoquant

Insurance Padosi

Consultancy

Startup Chaupal

Click Catalysts

Edtech

Yougami

Learn N Build

Yearbook Canvas

D2C

First Crack Coffee Roasters

Freshwoof

Nuskha Kitchen

Prakrti

Thela Gaadi

Temporal Trendsetters

E-Commerce

Mobi Rapid

Health Care

Near Ambulance

Pratap IVF

Sarathi Health Care

One Dose

Media & Entertainment

Jhumo Radio

SAAS

Literom

Sustainable & Climate Tech

Buy By Scrap

Climekare

Community Building

WorkAffair

Sarathi Health Care

The Book Cafe

Agritech

Freshokartz

Empowering Rajasthan’s Visionaries