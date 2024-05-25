Discovering the Universe: Sancta Maria Students visit NASA and Explore other Iconic sites in America

38 students from Sancta Maria International School completed an educational trip to the United States. This transformative journey combined thrilling experiences at NASA with visits to iconic East Coast landmarks, offering both educational and cultural enrichment to the students.

Sancta Maria Students during their visit to NASA

The highlight of the trip was a three-day space camp at NASA, where students engaged in various activities, including Space Shuttle Simulators and museum tours. A memorable part of this experience was a chat and lunch with astronaut Ms. Linda Fischer. The students also explored significant NASA sites such as the Vehicle Assembly Building, LC39 Launch Pad, and Rocket Garden. These activities provided practical insights into space exploration and inspired our young minds to consider careers in STEM fields.

In addition to NASA, the students visited several iconic attractions on the East Coast. They spent a day at Disneys Magic Kingdom, experiencing the magic of human innovation and cooperation through various rides and attractions. At Universal Studios, they learned about the science behind special effects and theme park engineering, with highlights including themes from Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and Marvel Comics. Their journey continued with a visit to Sea World, where they enjoyed thrilling rides and interacted with aquatic animals like dolphins and orcas.

The educational tour also included visits to significant historical and cultural landmarks. In Washington, D.C., students toured the White House, various war memorials, and monuments dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr., Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln. This part of the trip provided them with a deeper understanding of American history and governance.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

In New York City, they visited the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, Ground Zero, and other key locations, gaining insights into the citys cultural and historical significance. The tour also featured a visit to Niagara Falls, including the iconic Maid of the Mist boat ride and the Cave of the Winds experience. A visit to Hershey’s Chocolate World provided a fascinating look into the history and processing of chocolate.

This educational excursion not only provided students with practical and interactive learning experiences in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics but also offered cultural insights and an understanding of American history and governance.

Our Student, Tvarita, from Grade 10 shares her reflections on the US Trip: “The summer unfolded with exciting flights to New York, followed by enchanting days at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park, Universal Studios, and Sea World. We explored NASA, learned about space missions, and delved into American history in Washington DC. The trip was a perfect blend of fun and education, creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

Ms. Vaishali, Division Head – High School says, “This summer, I had the incredible opportunity to accompany our middle and high school students on an unforgettable trip to the U.S. East Coast. The highlight of the adventure were two awe-inspiring days at NASA, where we had the privilege of meeting Astronaut Annie Fisher. Her stories of space exploration captivated everyone and inspired our students to dream big. Throughout the trip, I watched our student’s bond, learn, and grow. It was a privilege to witness their excitement and curiosity, and to be a part of such a transformative experience.”

To know more about Sancta Maria International School Hyderabad, visit sanctamaria.in.