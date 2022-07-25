discovery+ unveils the first look of its latest Original docu-series, ‘Secrets of the Kohinoor’ with Manoj Bajpayee premiering on 4th August

Following the roaring success of ‘Secrets Of Sinauli: Discovery Of The Century’, the viewers were eagerly waiting for more. The wait finally comes to an end as the successful duo of Director Neeraj Pandey and national award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee reunite to enthrall the audience with yet another riveting watch on discovery+. Slated to launch on 4th August, the brand today unveiled the first look of their latest docu-series – ‘Secrets Of The Kohinoor’ which through its sharp storytelling, deep research and impressive creative treatment will make for a documentary on one of India’s untold story, just as timeless as the famed diamond.

Sharing his thoughts, acclaimed director Neeraj Pandeysaid, “After the overwhelming success of ‘Secrets of Sinauli’, I am extremely delighted to collaborate with discovery+ and Manoj Bajpayee once more for the ‘Secrets’ franchise with ‘Secrets of the Kohinoor’. Manoj’s extraordinary storytelling expertise makes him the most suitable choice to narrate the journey of the infamous Kohinoor that most of us have heard about but have never been able to call our own. I am certain that this historical ride will fascinate viewers across the globe”.

The docu-series is produced by acclaimed Bollywood director Neeraj Pandey’s Friday Storytellers and directed by Raghav Jairath. As the power-packed combination comes back together, the audience can only imagine the magic that they will create on screen!