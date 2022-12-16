Disgusting! Man Arrested For Trying To Rape Stray Dog In Nagpur; Video Goes Viral

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly having sex with a stray dog in Nagpur’s Hudkeshwar area.

The video of this act has gone viral on social media.

Nagpur: In a piece of bizarre news, a 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having sex with a stray dog in Nagpur’s Hudkeshwar area. The video of this act has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man can be seen trying to have sex with a female stray dog. The accused was arrested on Friday after an informer tipped off the police. The incident took place near Shahu Nagar ground in Nagpur.

Watch: Man Having Sex With Stray Dog In Nagpur (Readers Discretion Advised)

“He was held on a tip-off on Friday morning. He hails from Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh and works as a labourer here,” Inspector Lalit Vartikar of Hudkeshwar police station said.

He has been charged under section 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature), 294 (obscenity) and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official added.

Further investigation is underway.



