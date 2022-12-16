HomeNationalDisgusting! Man Arrested For Trying To Rape Stray Dog In Nagpur; Video...
Disgusting! Man Arrested For Trying To Rape Stray Dog In Nagpur; Video Goes Viral

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly having sex with a stray dog in Nagpur’s Hudkeshwar area.

The video of this act has gone viral on social media.
Nagpur: In a piece of bizarre news, a 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having sex with a stray dog in Nagpur’s Hudkeshwar area. The video of this act has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man can be seen trying to have sex with a female stray dog. The accused was arrested on Friday after an informer tipped off the police. The incident took place near Shahu Nagar ground in Nagpur.

Watch: Man Having Sex With Stray Dog In Nagpur (Readers Discretion Advised)





